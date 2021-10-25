‘Redefining Community’: Indigenous rights advocate to speak at UBCO webinar

UBC Okanagan is set to host a zoom webinar titled “Redefining Community” with Indigenous rights advocate and retired judge Marion Buller.

The webinar, set for Thursday, Oct. 28 at 7 p.m., will address “relationships, trust-building and community” as part of the truth and reconciliation process.

Buller, a member of the Mistawasis First Nation, was the first Indigenous woman to be appointed to the Provincial Court of British Columbia and is a former chief commissioner of Canada’s National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls (MMIWG). The talk will address what was uncovered during the MMIWG inquiry, as well as Buller’s journey into law.

“Four weeks ago, Canadians from coast to coast were given an opportunity to pause, reflect and honour the lost children and survivors of the Indian Residential School System, their families and communities. Public commemoration of the tragic and painful history, and ongoing intergenerational impacts of the residential school system, is a vital component of the reconciliation process — a process UBC Okanagan committed to in 2019 with the signing of its declaration in response to the Truth and Reconciliation Commission’s Calls to Action,” stated a UBCO press release.

The talk is part of the Irving K. Barber Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences’ Distinguished Speaker Series, which seeks to bring “compelling speakers to the homes of Okanagan residents to share their unique perspectives on issues that affect the region, country and world.”

The online event is free and open to all, the release says. Online pre-registration is required

