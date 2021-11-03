Reel weekend: Shuswap Film Society to host mini film festival

Pig, starring Nicolas Cage, is one of three films being shown at the Shuswap Film Society’s Reel Weekend mini film festival. (Contributed)

By Joanne Sargent

Contributor

This weekend is our Reel Weekend Mini Film Festival where we feature three films, one with a literary backdrop, another with a culinary slant, and the third an artificial intelligence romance imagining.

Best Sellers is a charming road-trip movie about a book tour reluctantly agreed to by cantankerous, uncouth author Harris Shaw (Michael Caine), after he is forced to honour an old contract for a second book. Lucy, a young editor who is trying to save her father’s failing publishing company, joins him on his whiskey-fueled book tour during which Shaw pulls various offensive stunts. Slowly Lucy learns why he developed his self-sabotaging ways, the two begin to understand each other and a tender father-daughter dynamic evolves.

Pig is the story of Rob (Nicolas Cage), a former elite chef turned hermit whose only companion in the tranquil woods of the Pacific Northwest is his truffle-hunting pig.

When his adored sidekick is pig-napped (a bit of a disturbing but short scene), the search to find him leads Rob and Amir, his truffle-dealer, through his past life in Portland’s culinary scene. The Chicago Sun-Times called it “a rustic, poetic, occasionally funny, sometimes heartbreaking and wonderfully strange and memorable character study of a man who is in such tremendous pain he had to retreat from the world.”

I’m Your Man is a reflection on modern lives and the search for love and happiness. For three weeks, Alma agrees to participate in an extraordinary experiment to live with a humanoid robot, created to make her happy. Dedicated to her work and only consenting to the arrangement to obtain research funds, Alma struggles a bit with romance. During the experiment she grows and develops more of herself, her surroundings and humanity. In German with subtitles, I’m Your Man is a commentary on intimate human relationships and the imperfect nature of life.

Best Sellers shows Fri. Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. and Sat. Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Pig plays at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. I’m Your Man plays Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. All films are at the Salmar Classic Theatre.

