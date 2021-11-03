Reel weekend: Shuswap Film Society to host mini film festival

This weekend is our Reel Weekend Mini Film Festival where we feature three films, one with a literary backdrop, another with a culinary slant, and the third an artificial intelligence romance imagining.
Best Sellers is a charming road-trip movie about a book tour reluctantly agreed to by cantankerous, uncouth author Harris Shaw (Michael Caine), after he is forced to honour an old contract for a second book. Lucy, a young editor who is trying to save her father’s failing publishing company, joins him on his whiskey-fueled book tour during which Shaw pulls various offensive stunts. Slowly Lucy learns why he developed his self-sabotaging ways, the two begin to understand each other and a tender father-daughter dynamic evolves.
Pig is the story of Rob (Nicolas Cage), a former elite chef turned hermit whose only companion in the tranquil woods of the Pacific Northwest is his truffle-hunting pig.
When his adored sidekick is pig-napped (a bit of a disturbing but short scene), the search to find him leads Rob and Amir, his truffle-dealer, through his past life in Portland’s culinary scene. The Chicago Sun-Times called it “a rustic, poetic, occasionally funny, sometimes heartbreaking and wonderfully strange and memorable character study of a man who is in such tremendous pain he had to retreat from the world.”
I’m Your Man is a reflection on modern lives and the search for love and happiness. For three weeks, Alma agrees to participate in an extraordinary experiment to live with a humanoid robot, created to make her happy. Dedicated to her work and only consenting to the arrangement to obtain research funds, Alma struggles a bit with romance. During the experiment she grows and develops more of herself, her surroundings and humanity. In German with subtitles, I’m Your Man is a commentary on intimate human relationships and the imperfect nature of life.
Best Sellers shows Fri. Nov. 5 at 4 p.m. and Sat. Nov. 6 at 7:30 p.m. Pig plays at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, and 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7. I’m Your Man plays Saturday, Nov. 6 at 4 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 7 at 7:30 p.m. All films are at the Salmar Classic Theatre.
