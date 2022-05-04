Referendum results official, South Shuswap to be divided into two electoral areas

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District will proceed with dividing Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two electoral areas, each to be represented by its own elected director. (CSRD map)

The results are official and remain unchanged.

On Wednesday, May 4, the Columbia Shuswap Regional District released official results to the referendum question: Are you in favour of the incorporation of the municipality of the District of Sorrento-Blind Bay?

On general voting day, April 30, and through advanced opportunities to vote, 2,027 eligible voters within the proposed municipality voted against, while 272 voted in favour – the same as the preliminary results released after the election.

See graph below:

Yes No Mail ballots 13 91 Advanced voting – April 20, 2022, Shuswap Lake Estates Community Hall 50 690 Advanced voting – April 20, 2022, CSRD Office 7 37 General Voting, April 30, 2022, Sorrento Memorial Hall 53 418 General Voting, April 30, 2022, Blind Bay Memorial Hall 149 791 Total number of valid votes cast 272 2,027

“The results indicate that residents, based on the projected impacts, do not believe that incorporation is in the best interest of the community at this time,” reads a May 4 CSRD media release. “Residents clearly prefer to remain unincorporated within an Electoral Area.”

The referendum was recommended by a committee that studied what incorporation of the proposed Sorrento-Blind Bay municipality would look like. That process included several opportunities for public engagement and input. The CSRD board supported the recommendation and was given the province’s approval to proceed with the referendum.

“We are very pleased with the number of citizens who engaged with this process and took the time to cast their ballot,” said CSRD chief election officer Jennifer Sham. “The turnout clearly showed the level of interest in the community and that they appreciated the chance to have their say on this important decision.”

Sham also thanked the community for its participation and patience with the process taking place during the pandemic.

Based on the result of the vote, the CSRD will now proceed with the default option of dividing Electoral Area C (South Shuswap) into two separate electoral areas. Each will be represented by its own director, who will be elected when the general local government elections take place Oct. 15.

