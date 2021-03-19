Regional district approves agreement to keep mattresses out of Shuswap landfills

Mattresses and children’s car seats from the area will be recycled in Lumby

Columbia Shuswap Regional District is entering into long term agreements with three companies that provide mattress and car seat recycling. (File photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District approved a plan for the recycling of car seats and mattresses which will cut down on the distance they have to be shipped from the Shuswap.

The plan will see the Shuswap area’s mattresses recycled in Lumby, but the CSRD will maintain relations with larger recyclers if they are needed.

CSRD community services team leader Ben Van Nostrand said the regional district began accepting mattresses for recycling in 2014. Since then, the program has kept more than 35,000 mattresses out of landfills.

At the CSRD board’s March 18 meeting, Van Nostrand described the way the mattress recycling program has evolved. The service was provided by a small firm in Enderby to begin with. Finding the initial process inefficient, the regional district began working with a large recyclers based in Hope and Calgary, but they were seeking a way to keep the mattresses local if possible.

Read More: Water theme, pinball and fun to flow through Salmon Arm’s new Children’s Museum

Read More: The arts are not a ‘frill,’ say B.C. groups frustrated with lack of communication

The CSRD was approached in 2019 by Lumby-based Shuswap Enviro Services (SES) with a proposal to provide the CSRD with an alternative to their current recycling service. According Van Nostrand’s report to the board, the CSRD conducted a trial with SES in 2020. Following that and an inspection of their processing facility, he was confident they could provide the necessary service. The report added that working with a local company will save costs and carbon emissions.

Long-term agreements approved by the CSRD board will see the Shuswap’s mattresses and children’s car seats processed in Lumby. Those from the Golden and Revelstoke disposal sites will be going elsewhere. Mattresses and car seats dropped off in Golden will be handled by ReMatt Recycling Inc. in Calgary, and those from Revelstoke will be trucked to Pacific Mattress Recycling Inc. in Hope.

Van Nostrand said spreading the work out over three recyclers will ensure mattresses and car seats do not build up at CSRD facilities.

Read More: B.C. says surgical wait list now below pre-pandemic levels

Read More: Pizza and a passion for fresh food inspires two new Salmon Arm businesses

Electoral Area D director Rene Talbot asked if the recycling program might be expanded to accept other furniture like couches and recliners. Van Nostrand said accepting new materials in the program could be investigated in the future.

Van Nostrand’s report breaks down the recycling costs for the CSRD which are over $20 per mattress, even at the local recycler. The report anticipates the provincial government will look to adopt a provincewide stewardship model in the future which would make the manufacturers of mattresses and car seats responsible for the end-of-life recycling costs.



jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Columbia Shuswap Regional District