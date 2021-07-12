A swim advisory for Sunnybrae Beach was rescinded on July 12, 2021, after water testing showed acceptable levels of E.Coli bacteria near the beach in Shuswap Lake. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)

A swim advisory for Sunnybrae Beach was rescinded on July 12, 2021, after water testing showed acceptable levels of E.Coli bacteria near the beach in Shuswap Lake. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)

Regional district lifts swim advisory for Sunnybrae Beach

Recent water testing by Interior Health shows E.Coli bacteria at acceptable levels

  • Jul. 12, 2021 12:00 p.m.
  • News

A swimming advisory for Sunnybrae Beach has been lifted.

Interior Health has informed the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that recent water testing shows acceptable levels of E.Coli bacteria in Shuswap Lake near the beach.

“The swimming advisory, which was put in place on Friday, July 2, 2021, is lifted effective today, Monday, July 12, 2021,” the CSRD announced on July 12.

Water at Sunnybrae Beach will continue to be tested on a weekly basis.

The beach remained open to the public during the advisory, but users were advised against swimming due to the elevated risk to human health.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Shuswap Lake

Previous story
Off-leash dog harasses baby seal on Vancouver Island beach
Next story
Former Lake Country CAO had a $7,000 raise last year

Just Posted

A swim advisory for Sunnybrae Beach was rescinded on July 12, 2021, after water testing showed acceptable levels of E.Coli bacteria near the beach in Shuswap Lake. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)
Regional district lifts swim advisory for Sunnybrae Beach

A group of Salmon Arm youth at the downtown Tim Hortons impressed Ken Whitaker so much that he wished to share his experience in a letter to the editor. (File photo)
Letter: Salmon Arm youth impress by paying it forward

Skies are smoky in the Okanagan as wildfires burn. Pictured is one of the fires burning north of Big White, as seen from Dilworth Mountain on July 1. (Dale Mckee/Facebook)
Expect smoky skies and high heat in Okanagan-Shuswap

Some fish, reptile, and amphibian species eat their own young to protect the rest from overcrowding. (Pixabay)
Morning Start: Eating your offspring is good parenting in some species