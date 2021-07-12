Regional district lifts swim advisory for Sunnybrae Beach

A swim advisory for Sunnybrae Beach was rescinded on July 12, 2021, after water testing showed acceptable levels of E.Coli bacteria near the beach in Shuswap Lake. (Columbia Shuswap Regional District image)

A swimming advisory for Sunnybrae Beach has been lifted.

Interior Health has informed the Columbia Shuswap Regional District that recent water testing shows acceptable levels of E.Coli bacteria in Shuswap Lake near the beach.

“The swimming advisory, which was put in place on Friday, July 2, 2021, is lifted effective today, Monday, July 12, 2021,” the CSRD announced on July 12.

Water at Sunnybrae Beach will continue to be tested on a weekly basis.

The beach remained open to the public during the advisory, but users were advised against swimming due to the elevated risk to human health.

