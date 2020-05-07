The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has applied to renew the license of occupation over the Naramata Wharf. (Map courtesy of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for Naramata Wharf license of occupation

Tender renewed for another 30 years

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has renewed the tenure over the Naramata Wharf for another 30 years.

The renewal was approved at the regional district board meeting on May 7.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen preparing for spring flooding

The regional district holds the license of occupation from the province. This license of occupation is due to expire on Aug. 1. The existing license began on Aug. 1, 2010 for a 10-year period.

The wharf and its subject parcel cover roughly 0.77 hectares.

The license of occupation allows the regional district to continue maintenance and improvements to the wharf.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan-Similkameen Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Big White prepares for big summer, still set to open amid pandemic
Next story
Pandemic highlights existing barriers for those with communication disabilities

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap weather heating up as restrictions ease

Kelowna is expected to hit a high of 24 degrees on Saturday

Options for Salmon Arm schools costly, funding for new capital unlikely

Discussion of School District #83 long-term facilities plan continues

Bikes, beer targeted by prowling thieves in Chase

Chase RCMP deal with stolen bicycles, motorbikes in April

Illegal dumping increasing along North Okanagan-Shuswap roads

Highways contractor frustrated by inability to hold people accountable

Thief near Chase apparently survives car acrobatics, leaves vehicle in middle of Highway 1

Chase RCMP contact vehicle’s owner only to find it had been stolen

B.C. records 33 new COVID-19 cases, 2 more deaths

Two more people, in Fraser Health and Vancouver Coastal Health, have died

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

COVID-19: Business return up to managers, customers, Dr. Henry says

Business groups to have rules, individual approvals not needed

EXCLUSIVE: A first look at the Wet’suwet’en land title agreement with B.C., Ottawa

Exclusive and/or shared jurisdiction will be handed over to First Nation houses over time

Central Okanagan parents to weigh in on back-to-school options

District says announcement to be made on approach to resuming in-class instruction in coming weeks

Video: Revelstoke Dam spillway spectacle

BC Hydro said the recent spillway release was the first for this year

Classrooms may reopen for North Okanagan students

Part-time in-class learning opportunities may be implemented in June

COVID-19: Selected B.C. parks set to open for day use May 14

Reservation system set to reopen May 25 for dates starting June 1

Kelowna RCMP return $10,000 worth of bikes to rightful owners

On a daily basis, officers are seizing and returning stolen bicycles

Most Read