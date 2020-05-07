Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen applies for Naramata Wharf license of occupation

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has applied to renew the license of occupation over the Naramata Wharf. (Map courtesy of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen)

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen has renewed the tenure over the Naramata Wharf for another 30 years.

The renewal was approved at the regional district board meeting on May 7.

The regional district holds the license of occupation from the province. This license of occupation is due to expire on Aug. 1. The existing license began on Aug. 1, 2010 for a 10-year period.

The wharf and its subject parcel cover roughly 0.77 hectares.

The license of occupation allows the regional district to continue maintenance and improvements to the wharf.

