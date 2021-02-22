Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen completes analysis of citizen survey

More than 200 people responded to survey from Sept. 2 to Nov. 1, 2020

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has completed initial analysis of the 2020 Citizen Survey results.

An overview of the results is available on the regional district’s Regional Connections interactive website. The 2020 Citizen Survey was conducted online between Sept. 2 and Nov. 1. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, in-person survey opportunities were not included.

The regional district has been surveying citizens in rural areas every two years since 2010.

“The survey is intended to assess areas of significance for the regional district to concentrate resources for service improvement,” said Karla Kozakevich, chair of the regional district board. “The feedback will also help improve communication and community engagement throughout the region.”

During the survey, 223 respondents took part. There were 73 unique questions including opportunities for comments on specific topics, as well as a general comments section. Many respondents commented on specific programs or services and this data is reflected in the survey graphs.

This is a perception survey but does not meet the test as being scientifically correct. That would require a random sample of 400 citizens, drawn from the nine electoral areas. The estimated cost to conduct a scientific telephone survey is approximately $20,000.

Based on an initial evaluation of the survey results, the regional district is developing a short follow-up survey questionnaire. Questions would focus on communication and community engagement. The online survey would also include hard copies available for pickup or upon request via regular mail.

For further information about the 2020 Citizen Survey, please visit www.rdosregionalconnections.ca

