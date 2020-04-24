(Black Press file photo)

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen considers opening public washrooms

Facilities may open earlier than usual for farm workers and vulnerable populations

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen is considering reopening some of its washrooms in parks and along trails.

Bill Newell, chief administrative officer at the regional district, said the washrooms are typically opened around the May long weekend, but this year, during the COVID-19 pandemic, an earlier opening is being considered.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: B.C. adds highway washrooms for truck drivers

READ ALSO: Rest stops barring washroom access to truckers a 'huge problem' as COVID-19 spreads

He said facilities are needed for farm workers and vulnerable populations in the regional district.

In the past, other facilities had washrooms open to the public, but because of the pandemic, many of these have been closed.

In addition, toilet facilities have been available along the Kettle Valley Railway trail, The regional district has kept its trails open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Newell said staff are needed to clean and maintain these facilities. Normally, this work is done by students, but the student workforce does not begin until May.

In addition, there are no wash stations available to be set up at washrooms along the trails.

Newell said wash stations are already in use at other locations during the pandemic.

