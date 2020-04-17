Karla Kozakevich, chair of the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen board, conducted the April 16 meeting using an online platform. The last time the board met at the Penticton office was on March 19. (Contributed)

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

COVID-19 results in changes to structure of regional government meetings

The Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen held its first online board meeting on April 16.

The board meeting, using the Cisco Webex online platform, began at 10 a.m., after all directors and staff members were able to connect to the meeting.

The online format was used because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen closes its buildings

READ ALSO: Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen job cuts are permanent, administrator says

During the pandemic, directives have been put in place to slow the spread of the virus. These include limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people and requiring physical distancing of two metres between people.

While the board meeting, with 19 directors as well as members of regional district staff, would fall below the 50-person limit, physical distancing would not be possible under the normal board room configuration at the regional district in Penticton.

The meeting was recorded and will be available on the RDOS Facebook page.

The Okanagan-Similkameen Regional Hospital Board meeting, which had initially been scheduled for April 16, was cancelled.

An earlier board meeting, which had been scheduled for April 2, was cancelled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The last time the board met, on March 19, only eight of the 19 members were present in the building. The rest participated through a conference call.

The next regional district board meeting is scheduled for May 7, and the next hospital board meeting is scheduled for May 21.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusOkanagan-Similkameen Regional District

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Vernon senior struck by bicycle, thrown to ground
Next story
Ailing federal prisoner to be released after heading to court over COVID-19 fear

Just Posted

No decision yet on fate of 2020 Salmon Arm Roots & Blues

Music festivals across province working together to ensure they thrive after pandemic

Former Salmon Arm Sockeye earns swimming MVP at University of Lethbridge

Tricia Fair continues to be role model for local swimmers

Online resources available to learn about invasive plants in Columbia Shuswap region

Knowledge is especially important for gardeners to ensure they’re not planting invasives

Golf courses in Shuswap hold varying views, timelines on opening to public

Club Shuswap owner torn, would like to align with municipal viewpoints

COVID-19 staff case identified at Cranbrook seniors care facility

Staff member at Kootenay Street Village is self-isolating at home after being diagnosed

B.C. could see some COVID-19 restrictions eased by mid-May: Health officials

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says easing restrictions will come as hospitalizations decrease

Shuswap History in Pictures: The S.S. Whitesmith under construction

The steam ship would eventually sink during a storm in 1933.

B.C. blaze that destroyed homes near Squamish doubles in size: wildfire service

Evacuation orders and alerts for the Squamish-Lillooet Regional District remain in place

Toilet paper demand in Canada has skyrocketed 241%

Wood chips to make pulp for toilet paper in short supply, Commons committee told

Lack of concern about COVID-19 observed in Summerland

Emergency workers, staff and council urge public to follow provincial directives

Canadian air travellers required to wear non-medical masks: Transport Canada

Mandatory masks restriction begins Monday at noon

Suspicious fire destroys two Cache Creek houses

No injuries have been reported in the blaze, which started overnight

WATCH: Vernon hospital staff gives shoutout to all health-care workers amid COVID-19

‘Let’s not forget, we’re all in this together,’ said ICU registered nurse in YouTube video

Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen holds meeting online

COVID-19 results in changes to structure of regional government meetings

Most Read