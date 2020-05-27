Rural residents within the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen must supply their own containers for recycling after July 1, 2020. (Contributed)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen no longer accepting recycling bags in rural areas after July 1

Rural residents must supply their own containers for recyclables

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will no longer accept blue bags or clear bags for recyclables as of July 1.

Instead, residents in rural areas will be required to supply their own reusable containers, a news release from the regional district states.

Blue boxes, repurposed garbage cans or large rolling carts may be used for recycling collection after July 1.

READ ALSO: RDOS calls for changes to recycling regulations

READ ALSO: Impacted garbage, recycling service in B.C. prompts call for vigilance at start of bear season

Last year, the regional district conducted a survey asking residents if they would like the regional district to supply carts or cans.

Close to half of those who responded said they wanted to supply their own container.

Blue boxes or garbage cans which can be lifted by hand are acceptable.

Residents may also rent or buy large rolling carts. These carts must have a bar halfway up the front side to allow collection trucks to lift the container off the ground.

The regional district provides free Recycle Only or Yard Waste Only stickers to residents who request them.

At present, some municipalities within the regional district are already supplying large rolling carts to their residents. However, the regional district does not supply or deliver carts to rural residents.

Those with questions about the recycling program are asked to visit the Curbside Garbage and Recycling page at https://www.rdos.bc.ca/public-works/solid-waste/curbside- garbage-recycling/ or contact the regional district’s solid waste group at 250-490-4129 or 1-877-610-3737.

