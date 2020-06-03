The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has granted blanket pre-approval to licensed establishments including wineries, breweries and distilleries to temporarily expand their patios. The expansion allows these businesses to promote physical distancing while reopening during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Stock photo)

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pre-approves temporary expanded patios during COVID-19 pandemic

Blanket pre-approval granted to all licensees within regional district’s boundaries

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen will provide pre-approval for expanded outdoor patios for liquor primary outlets, wineries, breweries and distilleries within its region.

The pre-approval allows these businesses to promote physical distancing with a larger service area during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pre-approval comes as a result of a new policy from the province’s Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Province streamlines patio applications for B.C. restaurants, wineries, pubs

READ ALSO: City governments to get more power over patio approval in B.C.’s COVID-19 reopening plan

The policy, dated May 22, authorizes a licensee such as a food primary, liquor primary, winery, brewery or distillery to expand their service areas until Oct. 31.

It was introduced to promote physical distancing and to make it easier for licensed establishments to safely reopen for business during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch, the license will only allow a business to increase its footprint and not its overall capacity while providing local governments with the option to either pre-approve or blanket-approve all liquor primary and manufacturer establishments that wish to apply for an extended service area or review each application on case-by-case basis.

In response to this, the Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen has told the regulation branch that it wishes to “provide one pre-approval to cover all liquor primary and manufacturer establishments within [RDOS] jurisdiction who may apply for an expanded service area.”

Further information regarding liquor and cannabis regulation and licensing in British Columbia is available on the Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch website at www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/employment-business/business/liquor-regulation-licensing.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusFood and Drink

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

Just Posted

Sicamous RCMP catch driver going twice the speed limit

The car was impounded for seven days and the driver received a hefty fine

Column: The Shuswap is a staycation paradise with plenty to discover

Shuswap Passion by Jim Cooperman

Morning Start: Jack Daniel’s whisky was created by an enslaved black man

Your morning start for Wednesday, June 3, 2020

Transport truck driver walks away from crash where cab detaches from trailer

Driver won’t be charged regarding incident near Pritchard

About one-sixth of students in School District 83 choose to ‘restart’ June 1

Superintendent of schools expects numbers may increase as word of safety protocols spreads

WATCH: North Okanagan golf cart stolen, then returned

Homeowners have footage of two men taking the cart and then bringing it back

Column: Orphaned bear cubs lucky to have survived

Great Outdoors by James Murray

$220K for Okanagan Rail Trail loo

Successful proposal for Westkal Road comes ‘well within project budget’

Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen pre-approves temporary expanded patios during COVID-19 pandemic

Blanket pre-approval granted to all licensees within regional district’s boundaries

UBC announces downtown Kelowna campus

Construction not anticipated to begin for two years, due to zoning processes

Murder charge upgraded in George Floyd case, 3 other cops charged

Floyd’s family and protesters have repeatedly called for criminal charges against all four officers

As two B.C. offices see outbreaks, Dr. Henry warns tests don’t replace other measures

Physical distancing, PPE and sanitizing remain key to reduce COVID-19 spread

Flair Airlines adds Kelowna to new summer schedule

Flair will be delaying the launch of service into Ottawa and Atlantic Canada

Titanic fails to successfully cross Atlantic a second time

I can hold her in my two hands. She is tiny and… Continue reading

Most Read