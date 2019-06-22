CSRD planning staff will be touring the South Shuswap to do research for a future zoning bylaw for Electoral Area C. (CSRD photo)

Regional district planners tour South Shuswap for new zoning bylaw

CSRD vehicles can be expected to cruise slowly through neighbourhoods in Electoral Area C

  • Jun. 22, 2019 6:00 a.m.
  • News

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) planning staff will be touring South Shuswap neighbourhoods to do research for a new zoning bylaw for the area.

According to the CSRD, the current bylaw is more than 20 years old and only applies to the Sorrento, Notch Hill, Blind Bay, Balmoral, Eagle Bay and Wild Rose Bay areas. The regional district plans to create a replacement for the aging bylaw in 2020; the new bylaw would cover all of Electoral Area C.

Read More: Beekeepers from Argentina find sweet success in Shuswap

Read More: Chase RCMP find drugs, fake money and sawed-off shotgun at traffic stop

“To help us make informed decisions, we need to know the current land uses,” a CSRD press release reads.

CSRD planning staff will be driving around South Shuswap neighbourhoods making notes. According to the regional district, staff’s observations will be taking place primarily from roads or other public property; no photographs will be taken and all information collected will be treated as confidential.

Planning staff will contact property owners if the necessary observations cannot be made from the road or other public property.

Read More: Life’s work of talented Salmon Arm sculptor leads to leukemia

Read More: Unexpected snow on Okanagan Connector, Pennask Summit

All research for the project will be conducted from marked CSRD vehicles which are white with the CSRD logo on the side. If residents notice the vehicles parked or driving slowly through their neighbourhood this may be the reason.

Further details about the public process involved in creating the new zoning bylaw will be shared in early 2020.

Anyone with questions about the project can contact Jan Thingsted by email jthingsted@csrd.bc.ca or phone 250-833-5918.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Father and son unveil reconciliation pole in B.C. on Indigenous Peoples Day
Next story
Kelowna International Airport practises fire protection

Just Posted

Regional district planners tour South Shuswap for new zoning bylaw

CSRD vehicles can be expected to cruise slowly through neighbourhoods in Electoral Area C

Haney celebrations

All kinds of fun was to be had during Father’s Day celebrations… Continue reading

Mr Mikes Salmon Arm holds job fair to hire up to 80 staff

One of owners says the plan is to open the restaurant before the end of July

Expansion of Salmon Arm landfill approved by ministry

City must consider OCP change, CSRD to pay consultant to help decide on use of additional 20 acres.

New sign for Salmon Arm park promotes a culture of peace

The sign is one of many contributions to the park made by local Rotary clubs

Video: Okanagan kittens rescued from landfill available for adoption

The organization hopes to have 30 of their kittens adopted

Two more charged in slaying of B.C. teen Bhavkiran Dhesi

Five people, including three from the same family, now facing charges

Rabbits in Vancouver apartment building died of lethal disease: ministry

The disease has previously been found in feral, commercial and pet rabbits in southern B.C.

Vancouver Canucks to induct ex-forward Alex Burrows into ring of honour

The club announced the move Friday before the start of the NHL draft

Our History in Pictures

Photographs often come to the archives with little information. This photographer worked… Continue reading

Our History in Pictures

Wine boleros and skirts were the new look for the ushers at… Continue reading

Column: Anglers are a caring lot, even to fish

Shuswap Outdoors/Hank Shelley

Canucks pick Russian forward Vasily Podkolzin 10th overall

2019 NHL entry draft ongoing in Vancouver

U.S. West Coast residents asked to lend private beaches for rotting whales amid die-off

So many whales have washed ashore that authorities are running out of space to let them decompose

Most Read