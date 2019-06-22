Regional district planners tour South Shuswap for new zoning bylaw

CSRD vehicles can be expected to cruise slowly through neighbourhoods in Electoral Area C

CSRD planning staff will be touring the South Shuswap to do research for a future zoning bylaw for Electoral Area C. (CSRD photo)

Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) planning staff will be touring South Shuswap neighbourhoods to do research for a new zoning bylaw for the area.

According to the CSRD, the current bylaw is more than 20 years old and only applies to the Sorrento, Notch Hill, Blind Bay, Balmoral, Eagle Bay and Wild Rose Bay areas. The regional district plans to create a replacement for the aging bylaw in 2020; the new bylaw would cover all of Electoral Area C.

“To help us make informed decisions, we need to know the current land uses,” a CSRD press release reads.

CSRD planning staff will be driving around South Shuswap neighbourhoods making notes. According to the regional district, staff’s observations will be taking place primarily from roads or other public property; no photographs will be taken and all information collected will be treated as confidential.

Planning staff will contact property owners if the necessary observations cannot be made from the road or other public property.

All research for the project will be conducted from marked CSRD vehicles which are white with the CSRD logo on the side. If residents notice the vehicles parked or driving slowly through their neighbourhood this may be the reason.

Further details about the public process involved in creating the new zoning bylaw will be shared in early 2020.

Anyone with questions about the project can contact Jan Thingsted by email jthingsted@csrd.bc.ca or phone 250-833-5918.

