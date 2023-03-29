The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is in the process of reviewing/updating liquid waste management plans for electoral areas C, G, E, F and Seymour Arm. (File photo)

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is in the process of reviewing/updating liquid waste management plans for electoral areas C, G, E, F and Seymour Arm. (File photo)

Regional district proposes septic system rebates for Shuswap electoral areas

CSRD in process of updating liquid waste management plans

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is proposing a rebate program to encourage property owners in electoral areas to maintain or upgrade septic systems.

At the regional district’s March 16 board meeting, Environmental Health Services team leader Ben Van Nostrand provided a brief presentation on the ongoing review/updating process underway for liquid waste management plans (LWMP) for electoral areas C, G, E, F and Seymour Arm. The work is being conducted by Urban Systems Ltd.

In a report to the board, Van Nostrand explained the review will consist of minor amendments focused on refining existing educational and awareness programs, such as Septic Smart. Urban Systems has reviewed other B.C. local government septic education programs and has recommended the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) consider a septic system inspection rebate program. Van Nostrand said CSRD will be conducting public consultation work this year with a goal of supporting “folks looking at individual septic systems on their properties.”

More information can be found under Active Projects on the regional district’s civilspace webpage. On a page titled Liquid Waste Management Plan Updates, the CSRD explains how for it and other regional districts without wastewater treatment plants, LWMPs focus on proper and proactive septic system management.

Read more: Program offers smart approach to septic systems in the Shuswap

Read more: Land commission decision nixes liquid waste plan for South Shuswap

“As the principal operators, property owners with septic systems are responsible for ensuring their system is in good, working order,” said the CSRD. “It is important that owners do their part to protect the environment by properly caring for their systems. This involves conducting regular, ongoing maintenance and repairs to help prevent issues before they arise.”

Regarding rebates, the CSRD said it would not be changing the tax requisition type or funding amount to develop and administer such a program. Instead, the program will be built up incrementally over multiple years.

“Rebates for property owners to upgrade their septic systems exist in other regional districts in B.C.,” said the CSRD. “Those programs are often fully subscribed causing more proactive maintenance than would otherwise happen without the rebates.”

The CSRD said it will be engaging residents in its LWMP service areas to communicate the importance of upgrading and maintaining septic systems, and to evaluate the level of support for a rebate program.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Sign up for our newsletter to get Salmon Arm stories in your inbox every morning.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. woman loses thousands after bank account hacked
Next story
Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

Just Posted

The City of Salmon Arm announced on March 29, 2023, that controlled burns were being conducted over a three-week period in the Fly Hills area. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Controlled burns taking place near Salmon Arm

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is in the process of reviewing/updating liquid waste management plans for electoral areas C, G, E, F and Seymour Arm. (File photo)
Regional district proposes septic system rebates for Shuswap electoral areas

Erin Jackson and Bill Laird were recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Photos contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40:Erin Jackson and Bill Laird

Jo-Anne Donovan, 57, who was found deceased near her Kamloops home at the Warren’s Trailer Court on March 22. An autopsy has declared her death a homicide. (Jo-Anne Donovan/Facebook)
Autopsy confirms missing Kamloops woman’s death was a homicide

Pop-up banner image