Regional district proposes septic system rebates for Shuswap electoral areas

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is proposing a rebate program to encourage property owners in electoral areas to maintain or upgrade septic systems.

At the regional district’s March 16 board meeting, Environmental Health Services team leader Ben Van Nostrand provided a brief presentation on the ongoing review/updating process underway for liquid waste management plans (LWMP) for electoral areas C, G, E, F and Seymour Arm. The work is being conducted by Urban Systems Ltd.

In a report to the board, Van Nostrand explained the review will consist of minor amendments focused on refining existing educational and awareness programs, such as Septic Smart. Urban Systems has reviewed other B.C. local government septic education programs and has recommended the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) consider a septic system inspection rebate program. Van Nostrand said CSRD will be conducting public consultation work this year with a goal of supporting “folks looking at individual septic systems on their properties.”

More information can be found under Active Projects on the regional district’s civilspace webpage. On a page titled Liquid Waste Management Plan Updates, the CSRD explains how for it and other regional districts without wastewater treatment plants, LWMPs focus on proper and proactive septic system management.

“As the principal operators, property owners with septic systems are responsible for ensuring their system is in good, working order,” said the CSRD. “It is important that owners do their part to protect the environment by properly caring for their systems. This involves conducting regular, ongoing maintenance and repairs to help prevent issues before they arise.”

Regarding rebates, the CSRD said it would not be changing the tax requisition type or funding amount to develop and administer such a program. Instead, the program will be built up incrementally over multiple years.

“Rebates for property owners to upgrade their septic systems exist in other regional districts in B.C.,” said the CSRD. “Those programs are often fully subscribed causing more proactive maintenance than would otherwise happen without the rebates.”

The CSRD said it will be engaging residents in its LWMP service areas to communicate the importance of upgrading and maintaining septic systems, and to evaluate the level of support for a rebate program.

