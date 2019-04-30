Regulations vary for cannabis retail stores

Okanagan communities have differing regulations in place

Summerland’s regulation governing cannabis retail stores are much more relaxed than those in Penticton.

In Summerland, cannabis retail outlets are allowed in the downtown area and at Summerfair Shopping Centre. In addition, stores are not allowed near schools or other places where children gather.

However, the regulations do not set out caps on the number of license applications in Summerland, nor do they stipulate how close one store may be from another.

READ ALSO: Petition urges limits on retail cannabis stores in Summerland

READ ALSO: Educational event examines medical cannabis

In Penticton, the regulations state that a cannabis shop may not be closer than 300 metres from a school.

Stores in the downtown area must be no closer than 300 metres from another cannabis shop, and in areas where they are allowed outside of the downtown area, a store must be at least 750 metres away from another retail store.

Blake Laven, planning manager for the City of Penticton, said the city may be reviewing the regulations.

In Vernon, the city council has set a limit on the number of cannabis retail stores it will allow in the downtown area.

The bylaw, passed in late April, limits the number of stores in the downtown business improvement area to six.

The provincial Ministry of Attorney General grants the licenses for non-medical cannabis retail stores, but before the province provides a license, the local government or Indigenous nation for the area of the proposed store must give a positive recommendation tot he Liquor and Cannabis Regulation Branch.

Local governments may set out regulations about where stores may be located in their communities.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Downtown Salmon Arm businesses urged to voice opinion on panhandling
Next story
Journalists launch ‘Spotlight: Child Welfare’ series into B.C.’s foster system

Just Posted

Update: Trans-Canada Highway closed east of Sicamous due to fatal collision

RCMP confirm the collision involved a motorcycle and a transport truck

Downtown Salmon Arm businesses urged to voice opinion on panhandling

Public hearing on street solicitation bylaw scheduled for May 13 in council chambers

Video: Protesters prevent delivery of treated sludge to Turtle Valley ranch

Police say protesters only blocking Arrow trucks, will stay until injunction served

RCMP ask for key witness to come forward after woman attacked

79-year-old West Kelowna woman rushed to hospital with serious injuries

UPDATED: Enderby fire crew contains house blaze to basement

Fire happened after 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of George Street, on Highway 97A

Students dip their toes into the past at the Central Okanagan Heritage Fair

65 students presented history research pieces at the Laurel Packinghouse in Kelowna

Electric bikes OK on B.C. mountain trails

But each city can make own regulations on e-bikes.

Hergott: Future income loss from an injury

Lawyer Paul Hergott takes a look at losses from an injury

Modular construction facility keeps growing in the South Okanagan

Triple M Housing now employs 135 construction workers

A look back in time: The sinking of Skookum I

A new column from Brian Wilson, of the Okanagan Archive Trust Society

Update: BC Ferries boat goes to high bid of $210,000

Howe Sound Queen will continue to operate until June

Regulations vary for cannabis retail stores

Okanagan communities have differing regulations in place

Young humpback whale dies after 2 strandings in Alaska

The whale may have followed a pod of belugas and likely was unfamiliar with the area

Column: Passing time lost on a train of thought

Great Outdoors by James Murray

Most Read