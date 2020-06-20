Remains of B.C. native and armed forces member, involved in helicopter crash near Greece, identified

Capt. Kevin Hagen, from Nanaimo, was among the Canadian Armed Forces members missing after a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece in late April. (Photo submitted)

The remains of a Vancouver Island native, involved in a helicopter crash off the coast of Greece in late April, have been identified, says the Canadian Department of National Defence.

Capt. Kevin Hagen, originally from Nanaimo, B.C., was among those presumed dead after the CH-148 Cyclone helicopter he and five other Canadian Armed Forces members were on crashed during a NATO training mission in the Ionian Sea on April 29. According to a press release issued today, his remains were positively identified by the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario on June 18.

Along with Hagen, remains of Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin from Bécancour, Que., Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke, originally from Truro, N.S., and Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins, originally from Guelph, Ont., were also identified.

“Their remains were located and recovered during a combined CAF-United States Navy search and recovery operation conducted between May 25 and June 2,” said the press release. “The families of all crew members lost in the accident have been notified.”

Remains of Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough (Toronto, Ont.) and partial remains of Capt. Brenden MacDonald (originally from New Glasgow, N.S.) were previously identified and no further remains were found during recovery operations, the press release stated.

“On behalf of the entire extended navy family, I continue to extend my deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to the families and loved ones of our six fallen shipmates,” vice-admiral Art McDonald, Royal Canadian Navy commander, said in the press release. “I hope today’s news provides some comfort and closure to each of you.”

