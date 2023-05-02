Remembering 5 workers in Shuswap who died from workplace injuries, illness in 2022

In contrast to the sunny skies and cheery birdsong at Marine Park in Salmon Arm on April 28, residents gathered solemnly to remember those people who had lost their lives or suffered injury or illness in the workplace.
The National Day of Mourning is not only a day for remembering, but also a day to renew a commitment to improve health and safety.
Sue Wood, director of corporate services and human resources manager with the City of Salmon Arm, acted as MC and introduced speakers whose collective goal was just that – to emphasize the importance of creating healthier, safer workplaces.
Speakers included City Councillor Sylvia Lindgren, Fire Chief Brad Shirley, RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, Canadian Mental Health Association program coordinator Denise Butler, WorkSafe BC prevention manager Caleb Mierau and CUPE Local 1908 president Loreen Matousek.
Several speakers, including Mierau, referred to the number of workers who died in 2022 in B.C. That number was 181, an increase over the 161 deaths in the province in 2021.
“Each of their losses is heartbreaking for everyone connected to them,” Mierau said.
“Occupational disease remains the single leading cause of death for workers in our province last year. It took 107 lives with many the result of asbestos-related disease.”
He said six B.C. workers died because of Covid 19 exposure in the workplace.
Of the 181 fatalities, five of them were young workers between the ages of 15 and 24.
In the Columbia Shuswap, five workers died in 2022 as the result of workplace illness and injury, Mierau said.
“As a regional prevention manager with WorkSafe BC, I’m focused on supporting healthy, safe workplaces so that tragedies don’t happen. In my own personal life, I lost my grandfather at a young age due to an asbestos-related illness.”
Denise Butler emphasized the importance of not only physical health and safety, but mental.
“Mental health can be the main injury or it can be the secondary injury. Because of this, awareness and support for workers who are injured or have suffered a tragedy is vitally important.”
She said everyone needs to guard and protect their mental health.
“We can come alongside each other and have some of these difficult conversations with respect and honour.
“We can talk about it. Let’s talk about mental health. And let’s be aware of our language that we use, because all words have meaning and reflect our attitudes and beliefs.
Butler noted that effects of stigma and shame can be profound, keeping people silent, isolated and feeling helpless.
One way to help is by being aware of the resources and supports in the community, she said.
Loreen Matousek spoke of all the lives impacted by workplace deaths, and about whose responsibility it is to make job environments safer.
“Is it the employer? Partly. They have requirements they’re expected to enforce. But that’s not where it stops. The employees also have a responsibility… We can refuse unsafe work.”
She said sometimes this can be one of the hardest things to do.
“If the job seems unsafe, you are responsible for reporting it to your employer and wait for new direction. If the employer is not willing to make it safe, then you can report it. Contact your union representative. We can help.”
Wood encouraged everyone present to renew their commitment to making workplaces safer.
