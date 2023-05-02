Remembering 5 workers in Shuswap who died from workplace injuries, illness in 2022

National Day of Mourning prompts reminder that everyone can work towards workplace safety

WorkSafe BC prevention manager Caleb Mierau speaks on April 28 in Salmon Arm, the National Day of Mourning, of the impacts of workplace deaths, injuries and illness, noting everyone can play a part in workplace safety. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)

In contrast to the sunny skies and cheery birdsong at Marine Park in Salmon Arm on April 28, residents gathered solemnly to remember those people who had lost their lives or suffered injury or illness in the workplace.

The National Day of Mourning is not only a day for remembering, but also a day to renew a commitment to improve health and safety.

Sue Wood, director of corporate services and human resources manager with the City of Salmon Arm, acted as MC and introduced speakers whose collective goal was just that – to emphasize the importance of creating healthier, safer workplaces.

Speakers included City Councillor Sylvia Lindgren, Fire Chief Brad Shirley, RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West, Canadian Mental Health Association program coordinator Denise Butler, WorkSafe BC prevention manager Caleb Mierau and CUPE Local 1908 president Loreen Matousek.

Several speakers, including Mierau, referred to the number of workers who died in 2022 in B.C. That number was 181, an increase over the 161 deaths in the province in 2021.

“Each of their losses is heartbreaking for everyone connected to them,” Mierau said.

“Occupational disease remains the single leading cause of death for workers in our province last year. It took 107 lives with many the result of asbestos-related disease.”

He said six B.C. workers died because of Covid 19 exposure in the workplace.

Of the 181 fatalities, five of them were young workers between the ages of 15 and 24.

In the Columbia Shuswap, five workers died in 2022 as the result of workplace illness and injury, Mierau said.

“As a regional prevention manager with WorkSafe BC, I’m focused on supporting healthy, safe workplaces so that tragedies don’t happen. In my own personal life, I lost my grandfather at a young age due to an asbestos-related illness.”

He said he and his family, 202 in total, were all impacted by the exposures in the workplace.

Everyone – employers, workers, supervisors, industry associations, labour groups, other stakeholders and Worksafe BC – working together can effect change. And it can begin with something as small as a single conversation, he pointed out.

Read more: ‘Senseless act’: Vandals remove memorial plaques from benches at Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake

Denise Butler emphasized the importance of not only physical health and safety, but mental.

“Mental health can be the main injury or it can be the secondary injury. Because of this, awareness and support for workers who are injured or have suffered a tragedy is vitally important. For the workers who have died, they have loved ones, family members, friends and co-workers who are directly affected, left behind and deeply impacted. Mental health is part of this where lives are also forever changed. ”

She said everyone needs to guard and protect their mental health.

“We can come alongside each other and have some of these difficult conversations with respect and honour.

“We can talk about it. Let’s talk about mental health. And let’s be aware of our language that we use, because all words have meaning and reflect our attitudes and beliefs.

Butler noted that effects of stigma and shame can be profound, keeping people silent, isolated and feeling helpless.

One way to help is by being aware of the resources and supports in the community, she said. Knowing there are mental health resources for the worker as well as education and training resources for the workplace.

Loreen Matousek spoke of all the lives impacted by workplace deaths, and about whose responsibility it is to make job environments safer.

“Is it the employer? Partly. They have requirements they’re expected to enforce. But that’s not where it stops. The employees also have a responsibility… We can refuse unsafe work. We need to look at this job that is tasked to us and the equipment we are given to do the work. And if it’s not safe, we need to stop and say so. ”

She said sometimes this can be one of the hardest things to do.

“If the job seems unsafe, you are responsible for reporting it to your employer and wait for new direction. If the employer is not willing to make it safe, then you can report it. Contact your union representative. We can help.”

Wood encouraged everyone present to renew their commitment to making workplaces safer.

Read more: Ultra determination, training leads to 288-kilometre run in Salmon Arm

Read more: City of Salmon Arm sets date for grand opening of Ross Street underpass

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmShuswapworksite deaths