Remembrance day in photos: Sicamous honours those who served

Sicamous residents paused at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to reflect and pay tribute.
Royal Canadian Legion Sicamous Branch 99 hosted a well-attended Remembrance Day ceremony at the district’s cenotaph on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Legion members, local dignitaries and a large crowd of Sicamous residents gathered to remember those who served and sacrificed for their country.
