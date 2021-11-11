Remembrance day in photos: Sicamous honours those who served

Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous Remembrance Day ceremony, Nov. 11, 2021. (Zachary Roman/Eagle Valley News)

Sicamous residents paused at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to reflect and pay tribute.

Royal Canadian Legion Sicamous Branch 99 hosted a well-attended Remembrance Day ceremony at the district’s cenotaph on Thursday, Nov. 11.

Legion members, local dignitaries and a large crowd of Sicamous residents gathered to remember those who served and sacrificed for their country.

