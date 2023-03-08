Last summer there was a collection of tents set up surrounding a fire pit, with places assigned for food and other storage, and even decorated with plants and flowers. (Andrea DeMeer photo)

Last summer there was a collection of tents set up surrounding a fire pit, with places assigned for food and other storage, and even decorated with plants and flowers. (Andrea DeMeer photo)

Remnants of Princeton’s riverside tent city destroyed

The area was neat and organized when occupants left it for winter, says bylaw officer

The tiny tent-city that sprung up along the Similkameen River last summer for people without homes has been destroyed, with nothing but rubble remaining.

The municipality now faces the task of arranging for clean-up, while leadership wonders what exactly happened.

According to bylaw enforcement officer Ed Atkinson, the area was organized and respectable when its occupants moved as the weather turned colder in 2022.

“I looked at it in the fall and I didn’t see that mess, so it’s happened since then.”

He said tents were zipped up and items tidied neatly away.

“Somebody’s gone in and made the mess, pulling things apart, and throwing them around.”

Tents, tarps, clothing and blankets, boxes of food, crockery and personal items now litter the ground.

The tent-city area is not visible from the road, as a dike separates it from Waterfront Avenue.

Last summer, it was a collection of tents set up surrounding a fire pit, with places assigned for food and other storage, and even decorated with plants and flowers.

Mayor Spencer Coyne said he’s disappointed.

“It is a shame that we have people who are in this situation in our community,” he told The Spotlight.

“We have been advocating to get supports to bring people out of homelessness and it has been an uphill battle.

“There is stigma associated with being in a situation like this and that does not help when we are trying to solve these issues.”

Coyne said the municipality will address the situation.

Related: Princeton’s homeless suffer harassment

Related: Letter: Homeless camp neighbour has compassionate change of heart

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

 
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Convicted murderer seeks refugee status in New Zealand 20 years after killing woman in B.C.
Next story
Salmon Arm to receive $6 million from B.C. Growing Communities Fund

Just Posted

Sicamous will receive part of $1 billion in one-time funding from the Growing Communities provincial grant, along with Salmon Arm, Chase and the CSRD in the Shuswap. (Black Press file photo)
Sicamous, Chase, CSRD to benefit from $1 billion provincial grant fund

B.C. Premier David Eby. (Photo: THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito)
Salmon Arm to receive $6 million from B.C. Growing Communities Fund

Graham Archer and Josh Bickle have been recognized as community leaders in Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40 program. (Contributed)
Salmon Arm’s Top 20 Over 40: Graham Archer and Josh Bickle

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Why is she featured on this banknote? (Government of Canada photo)
QUIZ: How much do you know about accomplishments by Canadian women?