Remote control racing set to rev up in Salmon Arm this September

Remote control trucks will be prizes at Bigfoot RC’s Sept. 6, 2021 competitions. (Max Pixel image)

Start your scale-model engines.

A remote control (RC) racing competition is coming to Salmon Arm this September.

From noon to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 6, Bigfoot RC is hosting four competitions outside of Westgate Public Market.

The event is being held to celebrate the expansion of Bigfoot RC’s store at the Market, said Steven Joy, the shop’s owner.

This will be the first event Joy has hosted, and he’d like to host more and build a local community of RC fans.

The racetrack, which will be a coned course with some small jumps, will be located in a gated area just west of the Market.

“It’s about control and driver skill,” said Joy.

Joy noted the event is open to spectators as well as competitors, so those not yet familiar with RC racing can get a taste of the action.

He said RC is a great way to get kids outside and exercise the mechanical side of their brains.

The RC vehicles Bigfoot RC sells are hobby-grade, which means they are fixable. Parts can be replaced, or upgraded, to make some serious racing machines, said Joy.

The four competitions being held are as follows:

Under 16’s race: 1/10 scale vehicles, $20 entry fee, winner receives a Traxxas Bigfoot RC Truck worth $400.

Amateur’s race, for beginners age 16 and up: 1/10 scale vehicles, $20 entry fee, winner receives a Traxxas Bigfoot RC Truck worth $400.

Professional race, for experienced competitors: 1/10 scale vehicles, $40 entry fee, winner receives $500 in-store credit at Bigfoot RC.

Demolition Derby, open to all: 1/7 scale and under vehicles, $20 entry fee, winner receives a Traxxas Bigfoot RC Truck worth $400.

The Traxxas Bigfoot RC trucks were chosen as prizes as an homage to his company’s name, said Joy.

For more information or to register for a competition, email Joy at sj0145@telus.net or visit Bigfoot RC at Unit 106A, 2090 10th Avenue SW, Salmon Arm.

Hobbies and Leisure