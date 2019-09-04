(Dreamstime photo)

Removing the stigma: CDC wants you to talk about sex as STIs continue to surge in B.C.

Social changes, increases testing all contribute to higher STI rates

B.C.’s health officials are warning people to stay protected during sex, as sexually transmitted infection (STI) rates continue to rise.

The warning comes on World Sexual Health Day as rates of chlamydia, gonorrhoea and syphilis surge in B.C.

”The trend seeing in B.C. is similar to other provinces and other countries,” said Mark Gilbert, the medical director of clinical prevention services at the BC Centre for Disease Control.

“There’s several reasons and they’re hard to disentangle.”

Gilbert said some of the increase in STI rates comes from changes in sexual behaviours.

“The rise of dating apps is one of factors that may contribute to that,” he said.

Chlamydia is the most common STI in B.C., according to the CDC, and rose three per cent from 2016 to 2017, up to 15,646 cases. Women are 1.5 times more likely to get diagnosed with chlamydia.

Gonorrhea has shot up in recent years, with 3,281 cases in 2017. Rates have been on the rise since 2005 but the province saw a 70 per cent diagnoses increase from 2014 to 2015 alone. Men are more likely than women to get diagnosed, possibly because they get more urgent symptoms.

Infectious syphilis has surged since 2010, figures show the increase might be slowing. In 2017, there were 685 cases reported, 10 per cent drop from 2017. Both syphilis and gonorrhoea have higher rates among gay and bisexual men.

Gilbert said that one of the reasons behind higher STI rates is likely an increase in testing, especially for STIs that don’t show symptoms.

The decrease of HIV, as well as better treatments that mean the disease is no longer a death sentence, may mean people are less scared of unprotected sex.

“It’s not accompanied with the same fear,” he said.

But while the fear may not be there, the stigma still is.

“That stigma related to STIs is still a huge problem,” he said.

Gilbert said that how people should protect themselves “really depends on people’s sex lives, but it’s important to think about that.”

The CDC recommends getting tested regularly, speaking to a health professional and your partners about protection and STIs and always using protection.”

READ MORE: Teens who take birth control face increased risk of depression as adults: B.C. study

READ MORE: New genetic links to same-sex sexuality found in huge U.S. study

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Student groups launch nationwide get-out-the-vote push ahead of federal campaign
Next story
No parole for 15 years for B.C. mother who killed young daughter

Just Posted

Baseball thrown at windshield sends Enderby man to hospital

Man was driving home from Vernon when glass shattered into his eye

Lightning strike leaves spot fire near Enderby

Crews make further progress on Kingfisher Creek fire near Sicamous

Boat crash one of five weekend calls for Shuswap marine search and rescue

Rescue volunteers also responded to a cliff jumping accident, overdose and other emergencies.

More than 2,000 residences without power in Salmon Arm area after storm

Power lines fall across Auto Road in Industrial Park, outage from lightning strike east of Ranchero

Police requesting public’s help following tragic Shuswap boat crash

Investigators wish to speak with anyone who saw two cigar boats travelling together on Sept. 1.

VIDEO: Man charged after scorpions, spiders and more seized from B.C. home

Victoria Bug Zoo to begin adopting out some of the critters Sept. 4

Hitchhikers threatened at gunpoint in Vernon

A Vernon man faces six counts of firearm related charges following the Sunday night incident

Federal appeals court approves six legal challenges of Trans Mountain pipeline

12 were filed in total

Most Canadians would trade free social media for privacy, government action: survey

Majority of those asked thing social media is overall a positive

Stranded Alberta gold miner rescued in Similkameen

Search and rescue was called out Tuesday near Coalmont

Fundraiser started for family of Okanagan woman who lost cancer battle

Lisa Payton of Armstrong was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer in 2016

B.C. dog rescued after being attacked by bear and getting stuck in ravine

‘Thor’ badly injured when SAR crews arrived

B.C. aviation company sends helicopters to fight fires in Amazon

Three helicopters from Coulson Aviation are enroute to Bolivia under temporary contract

Update: Body found on shoreline of Penticton beach

Penticton RCMP are investigating an area of Skaha Beach

Most Read