Students were back to class in Alberta and B.C. Monday morning, Jan. 10. (Pixabay photo)

Students were back to class in Alberta and B.C. Monday morning, Jan. 10. (Pixabay photo)

Reopened schools in Alberta and B.C. see slightly higher-than-usual absentee rates

BC School Trustees Association, says Interior schools have lower-than-average attendance levels

Schools reopened in districts across British Columbia and Alberta with slightly higher absence rates among students and teachers as infections from the Omicron variant of COVID-19 climb.

Stephanie Higginson, president of the BC School Trustees Association, says there have been reports of higher-than-average absentee rates from some Interior schools, while most other areas have average attendance levels.

Ritinder Matthew, spokeswoman for the Surrey School District, says while absentee rates varied across the area, the average was about four per cent higher than in December.

Both Higginson and Matthew say the districts will have a better sense of the impact the Omicron variant is having on levels of illness by mid-week.

The Calgary Board of Education and Edmonton Public Schools say their biggest challenge remains finding consistent staffing as some schools resumed without teachers in classrooms.

The Calgary board says there were 681 vacant teaching spots with 208 of those left unfilled in the morning, and five classes had to be shifted to online learning later in the day.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: K-12 students head back to school in B.C. amid new COVID notification system

CoronavirusEducation

Previous story
Sicamous RCMP seek information relating to fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1
Next story
B.C. counts almost 7,000 cases over weekend, hospitalization jumps

Just Posted

Several commercial tractor trailer units can be seen in this RCMP drone image of the Saturday, Jan. 8 collision on Highway 1 between Sicamous and Salmon Arm. Police are seeking more information about the incident that resulted in the death of one person and sent six others to hospital. (RCMP photo)
Sicamous RCMP seek information relating to fatal multi-vehicle collision on Highway 1

Shuswap Search and Rescue volunteers respond to three calls for service in a period of 16 hours beginning around 4 p.m. on Friday, Jan 7, with a sledder injured near Grizzly Lake in the North Shuswap. (Shuswap Search and Rescue/Facebook photo)
Shuswap Search and Rescue crew responds to missing sledders, injury, hypothermia

Jessie Schedlosky, left, and Natalie Sorkilmo, right, model some new Sled Sicamous hoodies made for the 2021-22 snowmobiling season in Sicamous. They’ll be available for purchase at the Owlhead booth, as will other Sled Sicamous merchandise. (Contributed)
Sled Sicamous kicks off 2022 by raffling off two snowmobiles

Back in 2016, Ted Hillary, Mike Saul and Cathy Meakes look at a pair of bald eagles while performing the annual Christmas Bird Count in Peter Jannink Nature Park in Salmon Arm. (File photo)
Sharing insights from 50 years of counting birds in Salmon Arm