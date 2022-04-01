Repair, paving of Salmon River Bridge in Salmon Arm scheduled for April 4 and 5

Traffic delays expected in order to accommodate work announced by AIM Roads

AIM Roads is notifying motorists of work to be done on the Salmon River Bridge both Monday, April 4 and Tuesday, April 5, 2022. (File photo)

Motorists should expect delays on Highway 1 at the west end of Salmon Arm early next week.

AIM Roads reports that a repair of the Salmon River Bridge will take place Monday, April 4 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The next day, Tuesday, April 5, paving on the bridge is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

#Salmon Armtrans-canada highway