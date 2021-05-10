(Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

(Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)

Replica guns, drugs seized from Kelowna home

Three people arrested, later released without charges

The Kelowna RCMP seized replica guns, drugs and stolen property after searching a home last week.

On Thursday (May 6), Mounties executed a search warrant at a house in the 1000-block of Clement Avenue in regards to a drug trafficking investigation.

“During the search of the residence, police seized quantities of suspected methamphetamine, crack cocaine, hydromorphone, oxycodone, and fentanyl,” stated Cpl. Jocelyn Noseworthy of the Kelowna RCMP.

“They also seized a large amount of Canadian currency, several replica guns, prohibited weapons, and stolen property.”

Three people were arrested at the scene without incident. They were later released unconditionally without charge, pending further investigation.

The Kelowna RCMP said the matter will be submitted to federal prosecutors for charge consideration.

READ MORE: Okanagan community in need of volunteers

READ MORE: Kelowna chef to compete on Food Network’s Fire Masters

@amandalinasnews
amandalina.letterio@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Suspected bird strike grounds Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.
Next story
Police watchdog finds Salmon Arm RCMP not involved in Highway 1 crash

Just Posted

Police watchdog find Salmon Arm RCMP have no involvement in head-on collision. (File photo)
Police watchdog finds Salmon Arm RCMP not involved in Highway 1 crash

Woman seriously injured on April 22 after head-on collision

Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail ownership partners were awarded a grant for $250,000 to support construction of a pilot section of trail. (Shuswap Trail Alliance photo)
Shuswap North Okanagan Rail Trail pilot project to start this year

Grant funding received for section of trail in Enderby, Splatsin territory

The B.C. government is looking to bolster the federal Sickness Recovery Benefit for workers. (Unsplash.com photo by Kelly Sikkema)
Column: Pandemic gives cause to consider paid sick leave

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu hopes to open Weekends Restaurant & Lounge this summer in the former Chicken Direct location on Alexander Street. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Business: Salmon Arm restaurateur working for the Weekends

Hanoi 36 owner Michael Vu to open new downtown izakaya-inspired restaurant

The Township of Spallumcheen collected an honourable mention in the 2020 UBCM Community Excellence Awards for its sustainable service delivery and water improvment district conversion plan. (Photo submitted)
Spallumcheen water district conversion plan gets recognition

Township collects UBCM Community Excellence Award honourable mention

(The Canadian Press)
Trudeau won’t say whether Canada supports patent waiver for COVID-19 vaccines

‘Canada is at the table to help find a solution’

A bullet hole is seen in the windshield of an RCMP vehicle approximately 4 km from Vancouver International Airport after a one person was killed during a shooting outside the international departures terminal at the airport, in Richmond, B.C., Sunday, May 9, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Homicide team IDs man in fatal YVR shooting as police grapple with spate of gang violence

Man, 20, charged in separate fatal shooting Burnaby over the weekend

(Westside Road Community Road Reports/Facebook)
Fire near West Kelowna resort now under control

According to BC Wildfire Service, the fire is nearly out

The Canadian Forces Snowbirds are in the Comox Valley for their annual spring training. Photo by Erin Haluschak
Suspected bird strike grounds Snowbirds plane during training in B.C.

Pilot followed protocols and landed the aircraft on the ground without any problems

(Kelowna RCMP/Contributed)
Replica guns, drugs seized from Kelowna home

Three people arrested, later released without charges

The Vernon Vipers congratulate goalie James Porter Jr. in picking up the win in his final Junior A game Sunday, May 9, as the Snakes edged the West Kelowna Warriors 4-3 in the final B.C. Hockey League pod game at Kal Tire Place. Tyler Carpendale (21) and Hunter Donahoe (4) also played their final games. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers Photography)
Vernon Vipers edge West Kelowna to close out BCHL pod

Vipers hold on for 4-3 victory at Kal Tire Place as 20-game season comes to a close

BCIT. (Wikimedia Commons)
BCIT apologizes after employee’s ‘offensive and hurtful’ email leaked to Métis Nation

BCIT says employee’s conduct has been investigated and addressed

Kelowna Law Courts. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)
Man jailed almost 3 years for Kelowna gas station robbery spree

Kyle Watts-Watling robbed four gas stations in Rutland within 24 hours in March 2019

An adult male yellow-breasted chat is shown in this undatd photograph on lands protected in collaboration between the En’owkin Centre and Penticton Indian Band with support through ECCC. The rescue from near extinction for a little yellow bird hinges on the wild rose in British Columbia’s Okanagan Valley, a researcher says. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO, A. Michael Bezener/ En’owkin Centre 2020 *MANDATORY CREDIT*
Rare yellow birds need wild roses to survive in British Columbia: researcher

The importance of local wild roses emerged over a nearly 20-year experiment

Most Read