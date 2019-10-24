Report of man threatening to shoot co-workers in North Shuswap misinformed

Seven officers respond, man arrested and later released without charges

A miscommunication saw several police officers respond to a complaint of a man threatening to shoot ex-co-workers in the North Shuswap.

The complaint was received by Chase RCMP on Wednesday, Oct. 9. Sgt. Barry Kennedy said it was reported a man with a gun had been walking around making threats in the 4100 block of Squilax Anglemont Rd. in Scotch Creek.

“Seven officers attended the area in an effort to locate the male, and the male was located inside a residence,” said Kennedy.

The man agreed to meet with police outside the residence and was subsequently taken into custody for further questioning.

Kennedy said no firearm was located and police learned there had been a miscommunication where the complainant had misunderstood the information they received, and there had been no danger to the public.

The man was subsequently released without charges.

