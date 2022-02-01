Report on living wage policy for City of Salmon Arm to help council make decision

City seen as already paying fair wages but policy would provide public statement on worth of workers

The City of Salmon Arm is looking into the implications of having a living wage policy. A living wage is defined in B.C. as an adequate wage for two working parents to provide food, shelter, child care, etc. for a family of four. (Contributed photo)

Before deciding whether to adopt a ‘living wage’ policy, Salmon Arm council has requested a report from city staff on implications.

Couns. Sylvia Lindgren and Tim Lavery brought the idea to council Jan. 24, asking the city to consider becoming a ‘living wage’ employer. They also suggested staff report back by June 15, 2022 on implementation options and implications of such a policy for both direct employees and specified contracted services occurring on city premises and properties. If approved, the policy would take effect Jan. 1, 2023.

Lindgren spoke to the history of fair pay, noting the idea dates back to Plato and Aristotle. She also referred to the Universal Declaration of Human Rights which was adopted by the United Nations in 1948. Article 23 of 30 reads in part, she said, that everyone who works has the right to a just and favourable remuneration ensuring an existence worthy of human dignity.

She said such philosophies have evolved into today’s living wage, which is defined as an adequate wage for two working parents to provide food, shelter, child care, etc. for a family of four.

When people don’t earn a living wage, they’re forced to work more than one job and work more than 40 hours a week, which leads to such results as poor health outcomes, poor relationships, stress at work and family breakdowns, she said.

“Those things are not good for the economy, they’re not good for the individual and they’re not good for families.”

Lindgren said municipalities in B.C. can and have played a role by becoming living wage employers, opening the door for other private and other public employers to follow suit.

Lavery said the proposal is for council to learn more about what a living wage policy is and what the implications would be for the city. He emphasized it is not a discussion of whether any one service should be contracted out. And he said it does not apply to existing contracts.

“In B.C., and certainly the policies I’ve looked at, it’s usually worded to occur when a contract expires, or when we negotiate it, or if there’s some sort of RFP process.”

Coun. Louise Wallace Richmond asked what if the city already pays a living wage.

“We’re in a very tight labour environment right now, there’s upward pressure on labour rate. The living wage in Kamloops is about $17/hour. I don’t know that we’re too far off that in the private sector. But I’m feeling a little uncomfortable about dipping my toe in waters that are already pretty wavy…,” she said.

“Is the assumption that we are not a living wage employer, because if this request is based on that, I would vote against the motion because I firmly believe we are… more than a living wage employer,” Wallace Richmond said.

Lindgren said the city is clearly paying fair wages, and the living wage is calculated including benefits.

She said the benefit of being a living wage employer is it comes with a certification.

“It’s a public statement to our community and to our province that we respect the workers that are employed with us, we respect the work that they do… That would be my take on it.”

Lavery added that without knowing what the combination of wages and benefits mean in terms of a living wage, “we’re flying by the seat of our pants. Knowing about that we at least have that philosophical commitment to a healthy community and supporting in a public way what we believe are healthy wages.”

