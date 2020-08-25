Reported bomb threat leads to lockdown at Kamloops hospital

-Kamloops This Week

A bomb threat has reportedly been made against Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops and police are on scene in response to investigate.

Interior Health has not released a statement, but has confirmed to at least one media outlet that the hospital has declared a code black for a potential bomb and the hospital is on lockdown. The public is asked to refrain from visiting the hospital as of 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Update: Command center being setup in ER. No further updates as to whether false alarm or not. Hospital locked down (allegedly). — Alex (@Ahhhlexander) August 25, 2020

One patient told KTW it appears an evacuation of some kind is being planned, noting a command centre is being set up in a room near the emergency department.

KTW has placed calls to Kamloops RCMp and Interior Health, but has yet to hear back.

bomb threats