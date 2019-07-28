Reported North Okanagan wildfire hard to find

B.C. Wildfire crews will be back up near Becker Lake in Coldstream Sunday to try and find a reported wildfire in the area. A couple of reports came in Saturday but crews were not able to locate any fire. (B.C. Wildfire - map)

B.C. Wildfire crews will keep their eyes open again for reports of a North Okanagan wildfire.

A couple of reports came in Saturday about a fire starting near Becker Lake in Coldstream.

“We sent a crew out to take a look but they were unable to locate anything,” said fire information officer Nicole Bonnett Sunday morning. “They left it on the board overnight to see if any new reports came in. We’ve had no additional reports.”

Bonnett said a crew will be sent out again Sunday to have another look.

“As the day heats up and conditions get crispy, something might pop up,” she said. “We will keep an eye on it.”

According to the B.C. Wildfire website, there are 38 active fires in the province and seven have popped up in the last two days, including four in the Kamloops Fire Centre.


