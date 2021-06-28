(File photo)

(File photo)

Reported stolen smashed-up vehicle heads down Coquihalla Highway

Kamloops RCMP is looking for the vehicle headed towards Merritt

An alleged stolen silver Honda Civic that reportedly caused several vehicle incidents in Kamloops this morning was spotted heading towards Merritt on the Coquihalla.

Kamloops RCMP issued a warning for residents to watch for the vehicle with the license plate LR861P. The driver is believed to be impaired.

Sgt. Darren Michels said, the vehicle is very identifiable as not suffered both front and rear damage.

RCMP Detachments in the surrounding area have been notified. If you see the vehicle you’re asked to call 911, but do not approach the driver.

READ MORE: Wildfire closes Highway 97 near Antlers Beach

READ MORE: Central Okanagan cooling centres open, busy as heat wave continues

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Kamloops

Previous story
Penticton criminal a free man after attacks on young boys
Next story
Trustees vote to remove Catholic bishop’s name from Edmonton elementary school

Just Posted

Following a walk around McGuire Lake in Salmon Arm to read poems posted for a vigil on Friday, June 25 to honour the victims of the targeted killing of a Muslim family in London, Ont., participants were welcome to write a thought on a small flag and display it with others. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents in Salmon Arm pause to reflect on Muslim family killed in Ontario

A driver was ticketed on June 26 after police found a vehicle doing donuts at the Highway 1/Tappen Valley Road intersection. (File photo)
Salmon Arm RCMP ticket driver for doing ‘donuts’ on Highway 1

Chances casino in Salmon Arm has announced it will open its doors on Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 11 a.m., following its closure during the COVID-19 pandemic. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)
Chances in Salmon Arm to open doors on July 1

An algal bloom gave Shuswap Lake near Salmon Arm a greenish hue over the summer of 2020. (Shuswap Watershed Council photo)
Shuswap Lake being monitored for algal blooms