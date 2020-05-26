Some residents reported that the alleged gunshots heard at around 4:30 a.m. on May26 were the loudest in this area. (Google Maps)

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Residents of downtown Penticton reported being abruptly woken by what they said sounded like three or four gun shots allegedly fired around 4:30 a.m. on May 26.

A handful of locals posted about the alleged shots on social media. (Facebook)

Police were reportedly on scene, investigating the area near Papineau Street in Penticton’s downtown core, according to a social media post.

Several social media users also mentioned that the alleged shots were heard loudest near Papineau Street.

The Western News has contacted the Penticton RCMP but has not yet received a response.

More to come.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP investigating stolen package containing rifle

READ MORE: Petition seeks to clean up Okanagan forests ‘carpeted’ with shotgun shells

@PentictonNews
editor@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Crime

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Summerland adopts sign policy for Bottleneck Drive members
Next story
COVID-19: Salmon Arm council to terminate contract for Visitor Information Centre

Just Posted

COVID-19: Salmon Arm council to terminate contract for Visitor Information Centre

Chamber to close centre doors at end of August after 25 years, city to welcome digital proposals

Shuswap cabin owner hopes to improve B.C.-Alberta relations

Alberta resident redrafts response to CSRD request to stay home

Single-lane traffic on Highway 1 in Salmon Arm due to aging watermain

City says goodbye to cast-iron main while moving it off highway, into park

Snapshot: Distanced dancing in Salmon Arm

Friends use picnic shelter at Blackburn Park for safe practice

Okanagan film society screening for scholarships

North Okanagan students pursuing creative arts can apply for $2,000 bursaries

Dr. Henry ‘encouraged’ as B.C. records two days of single-digit COVID-19 case increases

Four people have died due to the virus in the past 48 hours

Reports of early morning gunshots rattle downtown Penticton

Three to four gunshot like sounds were reported by residents

Summerland adopts sign policy for Bottleneck Drive members

Policy governs directional signs for wineries, breweries, cideries and distilleries

Enderby’s drive-in not safe from top doc’s 50-car limit

Starlight Drive-In opened with reduced capacity, COVID-19 safety measures in place

Parking lot patios a go in Vernon

Council votes in favour of allowing businesses to expand commercial space into on-street parking spots

Petition seeks to clean up Okanagan forests ‘carpeted’ with shotgun shells

Penticton man says making shot-gun shells refundable would create cleaner forests

Kelowna’s main drag will be closed to vehicles this summer

Kelowna’s Bernard Avenue will be a pedestrian-only roadway from June 29 through the Labour Day long weekend

Vernon gym knocked out by COVID-19

9Round Fitness in Vernon Square Mall owners announce permanent closure of facility

Kelowna’s Homebase Baseball Tournament cancelled

A live auction will still take place to raise funds for Joeanna’s House

Most Read