Heavy police presence at Rutland home on Sunday. (Tammy Kasper/Contributed)

Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna

RCMP spent much of Sunday at a home on Prior Road N in Rutland

A heavy police presence in Rutland on Sunday (May 2) was caused by a criminal investigation of a report a woman was being held against her will in the area, according to Kelowna RCMP.

Just after 9 a.m., Mounties received a report a woman was being held near the 300-block of Prior Road N in Rutland. The Kelowna RCMP coordinated a large response with several uniformed and plainclothes officers, as well as members of the Southeast District’s Emergency Response Team.

“With the safety of all those involved including neighbours, responding officers and the reported victim, the incident prompted the temporary closure of roadways in the immediate area and a temporary hold and secure of nearby residences,” said Cst. Solana Paré. “The unfolding events concluded just after 3 p.m. when police located the male suspect and female victim in a black pickup truck near Highway 97 N and Adams Road where the man was taken into custody.”

Investigators are now working to obtain a search warrant for the home.

READ MORE: Penticton wants guidelines for where homeless housing should and shouldn’t go

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

READ MORE: Heavy police presence at Rutland homeREAD MORE: Snakes on a (Okanagan) rail trail

RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Penticton wants guidelines for where homeless housing should and shouldn’t go
Next story
Flag raising at School District 83 building recognizes Secwépemc territory

Just Posted

West Kelowna Warriors captain Elan Bar Lev Wise (right) tries to avoid the stick check of Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Julian Recine during Salmon Arm’s 4-1 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Sunday, May 2, at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place. (Tami Quan Photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks win third straight, 4-1 over West Kelowna

Victory moves Salmon Arm to within one point of Vernon Vipers in BCHL pod play, each team has three games left

Neskonlith band councillor Cora Anthony, councillor and knowledge keeper Louis Thomas and Adams Lake band councillor Gina Johnny raise the Secwepemculecw flag on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the School District 83 District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm. (Martha Wickett-Salmon Arm Observer)
Flag raising at School District 83 building recognizes Secwépemc territory

Ceremony took place at District Education Support Centre in Salmon Arm

For more than a year, Sunnybrae-Canoe Point Road resident Sylvia Lindgren has been trying to find out from the province if and when it would be repairing an eroding section of the well used road along Shuswap Lake. (Contributed)
Shuswap resident finally receives timeline for repair of erosion along lakeside road

Sylvia Lindgren tried for more than a year to get an answer from transportation ministry

Studying sciences at Okanagan College has paid off for Jacqueline Barnett (left) and Stacey Sakakibara. (Okanagan College photos)
Starting in science boosts Okanagan College alumni to success

Jacqueline Barnett and Stacey Sakakibara enjoying successes of studying science programs

Salmon Arm Silverbacks forward Cameron Recchi has a seat on top of Vernon Vipers goalie James Porter Jr. as he reaches for a loose puck with Vernon defenceman Ayden Third moving in to help out his netminder during Salmon Arm’s 6-2 B.C. Hockey League pod play win Saturday, May 1, at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek - Vernon Vipers photography)
Salmon Arm Silverbacks slam Vernon Vipers

Vernon starts and finishes scoring, but Salmon Arm scores six straight in between in 6-2 BCHL thumping at Kal Tire Place

FILE - In this March 3, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine is displayed at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, N.Y. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)
NACI recommends Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for Canadians ages 30 and up

Panel says single shot vaccine can be especially useful for populations unable to return for second shot

Medical staff is shown preparing a patient outside a hospital in New Delhi. From the start of the pandemic, there have been 19.9 million cases of COVID-19 reported in India until May 3, 2021. 16.3 million have recovered, and there have been 219,000 deaths. (Photo submitted by Vivek)
Column: Let’s uplift the heroes in India’s battle against COVID-19

India reported over 360,000 infections on Monday, May 3

Heavy police presence at Rutland home on Sunday. (Tammy Kasper/Contributed)
Reports of woman held against will cause large police response in Kelowna

RCMP spent much of Sunday at a home on Prior Road N in Rutland

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry thanks an Island Health nurse after joining staff for the first round of COVID-19 vaccine, Victoria, Dec. 22, 2020. (B.C. government)
Got a pharmacy shot? Don’t try to double up on COVID-19 vaccines

AstraZeneca rollout overlaps with B.C.’s age-based program

The 2021 Funtastic Slo-Pitch tournament has been cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic for the second straight year. But, in its absence, the board of directors is going ahead with a raffle to raise funds to continue its community grant program. (Tobias Frederiksen - Morning Star file)
Plug pulled on Vernon’s Funtastic once more

Raffle goes ahead despite cancellation to continue support of local sports projects, non-profits

RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)
Vernon youth assault under investigation

A member of the public reported a youth injured after an assault Saturday

(StudentAidBC)
B.C. student loan websites down for hours after apparent hack

Province said they are investigating the issue

BC Housing is building a four-storey, 54 unit supportive housing on an empty site it purchased on Skaha Lake Road. They plan to model it after the existing Burdock House on Winnipeg Street. (Rendering from BC Housing)
Penticton wants guidelines for where homeless housing should and shouldn’t go

BC Housing’s Skaha Lake Road project is on the no-go list to be discussed at Monday’s meeting

Several Penticton businesses got together to clean up a burned-out motorhome, trailer and more at Carmi rec trails parking lot. (Neda Joss photo)
Surprise clean up of abandoned, burned out vehicles up Carmi in Penticton

Group of local businesses brought in a crane and flatbeds to haul away motorhome, trailer, car

Most Read