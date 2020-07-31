Reports suggest Tappen collision involved motorcycle

Witnesses on scene saw two motorcyclists being treated by paramedics.

A collision on the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen slowed traffic on Friday, July 31. (Google Maps Image)

Reports from of an accident on the Trans-Canada Highway in Tappen indicate a motorcycle was involved.

A collision in the early afternoon of Friday, July 31, in the vicinity of the Tappen Co-op gas station apparently involved a motorcycle with two riders and another vehicle. Posts on social media from witnesses said two people were laying on the side of the road being treated by ambulance paramedics.

Shortly after 1 p.m. traffic was moving again and a witness saw two tow trucks leaving the scene, one with a motorcycle on its deck and another with a pickup truck.



