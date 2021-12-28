Request for four-way stop on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm turned down

Traffic safety committee decides that such a stop could create safety issues

The city’s traffic safety committee decided at its Nov. 18 meeting that it would not be installing a four-way stop at the intersection 0f Okanagan Avenue and 20th Street as requested by a resident. (Google maps image)

A request for a four-way stop on Okanagan Avenue in Salmon Arm won’t be getting the green light.

The city’s traffic safety committee considered a number of requests at its last meeting, one of them for a four-way stop at the intersection of Okanagan Avenue E and 20th Street NE.

Comments from two ICBC representatives as well as Salmon Arm RCMP Staff Sgt. Scott West centered on a four-way stop potentially creating rather than eliminating safety issues.

West expressed concern about large volumes of vehicles coming down Okanagan and having to stop during winter conditions, which would be more likely to cause an accident.

Along with a four-way stop backing up traffic on Okanagan, one ICBC rep said the current RRFBs (rectangular rapid flashing beacons) at the crosswalk create a safe crossing.

Another ICBC spokesperson reiterated that a four-way stop could create more safety concerns if not warranted, and suggested traffic counts be carried out.

The committee decided that a four-way stop isn’t warranted, but the city will consider traffic counts.

Read more: Traffic safety committee stands by four-way stop at Canoe intersection

Read more: Resident calls for action at Salmon Arm intersection after witnessing truck behaviour

martha.wickett@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmTraffic