The whale watching boat was reportedly taking on water near Smith Island off the Washington coast. (Google)

Rescue underway for B.C. whale watching boat off U.S. coast

Seattle Search and Rescue running rescue of 45 people on board

A Victoria whale watching boat is currently the focus of a rescue off the Washington coast after reportedly taking on water.

At approximately 12:35 p.m. Thursday, the Eagle Wing whale watching vessel 4Ever Wild came in contact with a rock near Smith Island, in U.S. waters off the Washington coast. The vessel sustained damage so the captain brought the vessel safely to shore on Smith Island, according to Eagle Wing Tours.

Seattle Search and Rescue is running the rescue that involves the US Coast Guard, Victoria Lifeboat Cape Calvert, and numerous other Canadian whale watching boats that were in the area.

The Joint Rescue Co-Ordination Centre in Victoria confirms that 45 people on board the Eagle Wing whale watching boat have been rescued.

All passengers are safe and no major injuries were sustained. The passengers have been placed on rescue vessels, with two boats already back in Victoria, and a Canadian Coast Guard vessel en route with the remaining passengers.

BREAKING: Tourists rescued after Victoria-based whale watching boat hits rock at sea #yyj pic.twitter.com/mJBDHBlpfw

— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) May 9, 2019

