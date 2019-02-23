COSAR

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

  • Feb. 23, 2019 7:50 a.m.
  • News

A skier is sharing gratitude for the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue Team after they saved him last week.

On Feb. 13, Central Okanagan Search and Rescue was called with a report of an overdue skier near Big White.

Search teams of COSAR members and Kelowna Snowmobile Club volunteers mustered in the area, and one of the teams located his tracks north of the ski area near Two John Road.

They followed the tracks into a tributary of the West Kettle River where contact was made around 2 a.m.

“The subject was in good condition but was cold and very tired, so the decision was made to hunker down and spend the night,” said COSAR search manager Dave Crawford.

READ MORE: Back country adventure near Big White takes a scary turn

“I used to scoff at people who got into these situations, but here I am. I was skiing out of bounds (pretty normal) but I was alone (pretty stupid), no one knew I was there (really stupid) and I was completely unprepared to spend any time in the backcountry,” the Kelowna man wrote on the COSAR Facebook page.

“I can’t begin to describe the relief I felt when, around midnight, I saw two headlamps come bobbing towards me through the forest and then two absolute heroes, ‘T’ and Amos from Central Okanagan Search and Rescue came into my clearing and one of them said “we heard you might want someone to hang out with.”

“I have a debt to these amazing people, who receive no payment for this work they do, that I will never be able to repay—I’m open to suggestions. My frostbitten toes have begun the healing process,” he wrote.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pope’s sex abuse prevention summit explained

Just Posted

Okanagan weather watch: Snow on the way

Flurries have been predicted for most of the Okanagan Valley today

Have you heard the legend of Shuswaggi, the Shuswap Lake monster?

Witness accounts as old as 1904, and as recent as 2018, place a creature in the lake’s depths

Complex-care facility adds 60 long-term care beds

Mount Ida Mews hosts grand opening of second phase in Salmon Arm

UPDATE: Skier from Denmark dies at Revelstoke Mountain Resort

No foul play is suspected

UPDATE: One dead after crash on Highway 97A near Armstrong

Police have confirmed that one person is dead following an accident on Highway 97A Friday

National Energy Board approves Trans Mountain pipeline again

Next step includes cabinet voting on the controversial expansion

Rescued Kelowna skier shares appreciation of COSAR team

A skier was found out of bounds near Big White by Central Okanagan Search and Rescue

Pope’s sex abuse prevention summit explained

It’s A high-stakes meeting designed to impress on Catholic bishops the global problem

B.C. ticket holder winner of $25.9-million Lotto Max jackpot

Next draw set for Mar. 1 with an estimated jackpot of $10 million

Girl heard saying ‘Help my Dad’ in suspicious radio message on Vancouver Island

Police asking for help following mysterious signals from somewhere between Comox and Sayward

Reports of rashes prompt closure of all Harrison Hot Springs pools

Public pool available after Fraser Health shut down all five mineral pools until further notice

No treatment for highly infectious measles, says doctor

10 cases of measles confirmed in Vancouver as of Friday

Two more measles cases confirmed in Vancouver

It brings the number of total cases within the city connected to the outbreak to ten

Piles of debris hauled from Summerland rock slide site

Material removed from site would more than fill an Olympic swimming pool

Most Read