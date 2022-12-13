Resident escapes fire that severely damages Princeton home

Flames were seen coming from the home at about 11:30 a.m. Dec. 13

At least three Princeton residents are reported to be in the care of emergency services after flames ripped through their home, Tuesday morning (Dec.13).

The blaze started about 11:30 a.m. at a residence on the corner of Allison Avenue and Dewdney Street.

Fire crews arrived on scene to flames coming from the roof of a single-family house. The fire drew several nearby residents from their homes to watch the commotion.

One person was inside the home at the time of the blaze, they were taken to hospital for smoke inhalation, but are said to recuperating. It’s believed the residents lost most of their belongings in the fire as the structure was heavily damaged.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the fire.

More to come.

READ MORE: Penticton’s Discovery House almost halfway to Shed the Light on Addiction fundraising goal

READ MORE: Pedestrian victim of highway crash in Oliver was 35-year-old man

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsfirePrinceton