Resident grateful for snow removal

Sicamous resident Greg Flore commends the district for not leaving seniors’ driveways blocked after the snow plow goes by. (District of Sicamous photo)

While winter road maintenance is often the subject of complaint, Sicamous resident Greg Flore had something positive to say about the effort being made by the district.

In a Jan. 20 letter to the District of Sicamous and its public works staff, Flore notes how last winter he wrote to express concern regarding district snow plowing was leaving windrows blocking driveways, leaving many seniors with the difficulty of removing the heavy packed snow.

“It is with gratitude for myself and I am sure many others that an effort has been put forth (this winter) to keep the driveway entrances clear of the snow…,” says Flore in his most recent letter.

“I thank the road crews for their due diligence and expediency in keeping our roads open.”

District operations manager Joe McCulloch expressed his gratitude for Flore’s letter and said he would share it with district staff.