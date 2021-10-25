Resident recommends yellow paint for Ross Street intersection with Highway 1

Drivers’ confusion and dangerous turns could easily be remedied, says observer

Work began in April 2021 on the Trans-Canada Highway downtown corridor project intended to improve safety and traffic flow, which saw the traffic light at Ross Street relocated to Fourth Street NE. (File photo)

An unintended consequence may have been created by the changes to the Highway 1 corridor through downtown Salmon Arm.

Resident Norma Leslie sent a letter to city council on Sept. 24 asking for a paint job to reduce the number of dangerous turns from Ross Street onto the highway.

They said a large number of drivers have been seen not using the intersection correctly.

“Unobservant drivers are staying to the left and realizing too late that it is a right turn only intersection resulting in poor to dangerous turns,” Leslie wrote. “Some will turn wide into the far lane (sometimes cutting off a vehicle on the left). Some will wait for the driver on the right to go and then turn into the curb lane. Some drivers will turn into the curb lane cutting off the driver on the right.”

Leslie suggested a painted yellow wedge would be all that most drivers would need to know they have to move to the right.

The project moving the traffic light at the intersection of the highway and Ross Street to Fourth Street NE was completed in May. Ross Street became a right-turn-only stop at the intersection with Highway 1.

Mayor and council will consider the letter at their Monday, Oct. 25 meeting, which begins at 2:30 p.m.

