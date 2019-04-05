Resident wants train whistles to stop at Pine Street crossing

Village of Chase council wants more information from staff before supporting request

A Chase resident would like to see train whistles for the Pine Street crossing stop, but council would like more information before taking a position.

Reg Greenfield, who has lived in Chase for just over a year, came to the March 26 village council meeting to request that a resolution be passed to eliminate train whistling at Pine Street.

He also wrote: “I purchased a lot on Aspen Drive and constructed a modular home on site. I have worked in the railroad industry for almost 50 years for CP and CN. Presently I am employed by a private rail contractor doing track inspections.”

Greenfield also provided Transport Canada documents outlining the procedure for train whistling at public grade crossings.

Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer for Chase, said he was asking council to consider proceeding with the request for the Pine Street crossing because it already has a lot of other safety features, including, most importantly, signal arms that come down when a train is approaching.

Read more: 2012 – CP told to stop blowing their horn

Read more: Man struck by train treated for non-life-threatening injuries

Read more: Resident turtles in jeopardy

Read more: Driver rolls tractor-trailer along Cruickshank Curves

Heinrich says council members listened and then referred the issue to staff to come back with more information before they decide whether this process is something they want to start. Questions council would like answered include cost implications and potential changes to the crossing.

Heinrich notes there is a lot of consultation required under the Transport Canada process and that would determine whether people definitely want the whistles to stop at that crossing or not. She notes trains whistle prior to the Aylmer Street crossing, which doesn’t have signal arms and isn’t too far from the Pine Street crossing – so the whistles would continue.

In 2012, residents were successful, after much lobbying, in having the CPR cease blowing whistles at the VLA Flats Road crossing, about two kilometres west of Chase.

@SalmonArm
marthawickett@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. mayor publicly shames driver who threw Taco Bell bag out car window
Next story
Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

Just Posted

Mammoths stand tall at Turtle Valley Donkey Refuge

Big animals prove they have a gentle soul, quiet nature

Resident wants train whistles to stop at Pine Street crossing

Village of Chase council wants more information from staff before supporting request

Column: Put burn piles on the back burner

In Plain View by Lachlan Labere

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: Gloomy weather has rolled into the valley

Environment Canada is forecasting a rainy day

Dedicated volunteers raise close to $200,000 for hospital

Making friends best part of volunteering, Salmon Arm’s hospital auxiliary could use more help

Boeing extends sympathies to victims, outlines fixes for Max 8

A report pointed to the plane’s anti-stall system as a factor in the fatal Ethiopian crash

New attorney general says he will resist pressure on SNC-Lavalin case

David Lametti is now in the public eye over the scandal that’s rocked Trudeau’s government

Canada posts job-market decline in March that follows big gains to start 2019

The March decline followed monthly increases of 66,800 net new jobs in January and 55,900 in February

Predators rally with 2 late goals, beat Canucks 3-2

Nashville keeps division title hopes alive

The ultimate music fan, owner of Milkcrate Records an artery of Kelowna’s music scene

Richard Rafton offers Kelowna more than just a new record

Bar Rescue star gets taste of the South Okanagan thanks to local pub owner

Brexit pub owner tries to show off Penticton to TV show host Jon Taffer

B.C. premier says final pieces of massive LNG Canada project now in place

The legislative assembly passed the Income Tax Amendment Act Thursday

Municipal staffer involved in alleged inappropriate texts, say B.C. ‘creep catcher’

Bob Andrews is on leave from his position with the Township of Langley

VIDEO: Jersey Day and Green Shirt Day to honour Humboldt Broncos victims

There’s a variety of different clothing to wear to honour victims of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash.

Most Read