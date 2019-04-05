Resident wants train whistles to stop at Pine Street crossing

Village of Chase council wants more information from staff before supporting request

A Chase resident would like to see train whistles for the Pine Street crossing stop, but council would like more information before taking a position.

Reg Greenfield, who has lived in Chase for just over a year, came to the March 26 village council meeting to request that a resolution be passed to eliminate train whistling at Pine Street.

He also wrote: “I purchased a lot on Aspen Drive and constructed a modular home on site. I have worked in the railroad industry for almost 50 years for CP and CN. Presently I am employed by a private rail contractor doing track inspections.”

Greenfield also provided Transport Canada documents outlining the procedure for train whistling at public grade crossings.

Joni Heinrich, chief administrative officer for Chase, said he was asking council to consider proceeding with the request for the Pine Street crossing because it already has a lot of other safety features, including, most importantly, signal arms that come down when a train is approaching.

Heinrich says council members listened and then referred the issue to staff to come back with more information before they decide whether this process is something they want to start. Questions council would like answered include cost implications and potential changes to the crossing.

Heinrich notes there is a lot of consultation required under the Transport Canada process and that would determine whether people definitely want the whistles to stop at that crossing or not. She notes trains whistle prior to the Aylmer Street crossing, which doesn’t have signal arms and isn’t too far from the Pine Street crossing – so the whistles would continue.

In 2012, residents were successful, after much lobbying, in having the CPR cease blowing whistles at the VLA Flats Road crossing, about two kilometres west of Chase.

