Residential development planned for Salmon Arm’s Shuswap Street

Two four-plexes and a duplex proposed for property next to Anglican Church

Property once owned by the Anglican Church on Shuswap Street to become a high-density residential development. (Martha Wickett/Salmon Arm Observer)

City council is looking favourably at a plan to build a high-density residential development next to the Anglican Church in Salmon Arm.

The current proposal by owner Muto Holdings Ltd. for the property at 130 Shuswap St. SE, just south of the Trans-Canada Highway, is to build 10 residential units in the form of two four-plex buildings and one duplex.

To do that, an Official Community Plan amendment from institutional to high density residential is required, as well as a rezoning from P1, institutional, to R5, high density residential.

The property was previously owned by the church.

City staff explained at the city’s Sept. 3 planning meeting that the plans received are not final and would be subject to a detailed review at the development permit stage.

Mayor and councillors expressed support for the plan – “I think this is exactly the kind of density we’re hoping for there,” remarked Mayor Alan Harrison. However, council wasn’t in favour of allowing access off Shuswap Street.

Coun. Chad Eliason said he supports the plan but has concerns about access.

“Access off Shuswap Street is impossible… It’s busy, and when we connect Auto Road to Shuswap Street, it will get busier.”

City staff were of the same mind.

“As Shuswap Street is designated as an Arterial Road and is a significant connection between 10 Avenue and the TCH, no vehicular access onto Shuswap Street will be permitted,” stated a planning department report.

City staff also reported that some form of underground or under-building parking may be required to meet parking requirements at the proposed density.

“Considering the proposed development concept, a 10 unit development would be required to provide 12 parking stalls. The provision of on-site parking is practical and necessary, as the opportunity for on-street parking at this site is very limited.”

Coun. Tim Lavery asked if they would be rental or purchase units.

Kevin Pearson, the city’s director of development services, said the intent is to stratify, but he wasn’t certain if those would be rented or not.

A public hearing for the rezoning will be held in October.

