The BC Housing/Canadian Mental Health Association project at 540 3rd St. SW, with 67 affordable housing units and 38 units with on-site supports for people who are experiencing or at risk of homelessness, is progressing on schedule. (File photo)

Residents asked to share ideas on housing needs in Salmon Arm

Open house set for Thursday, Dec. 5 at city hall with city staff, housing task force and consultants

In its ongoing effort to create new housing in the community to support all residents, the city is holding an open house.

On Thursday, Dec. 5 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at city hall, people are invited to come to discuss and gather information regarding a housing strategy for the city.

The open house will have a 15-minute presentation at 6:45 p.m., followed by a walk-around format where residents can connect with city staff, members of the city’s housing task force and the consultants supporting the work.

The focus will include: why a diverse housing supply matters in communities; what data gathered reveals about people in the community and the types of housing they need; and how new housing can be created across the community to support all residents.

Mayor Alan Harrison encourages residents to come and provide their input.

Read more: Affordable housing project in Salmon Arm expected to be complete by winter 2020

Read more: Habitat for Humanity plans to open ReStore, build seniors’ housing in Salmon Arm

“We recognize this is a busy time of year for our community with the holiday season upon us. However, as you give generously to our community organizations supporting our neighbours, family and friends in need, this is a good opportunity to show your support and provide input into how a diverse housing supply can help provide equal opportunity for all residents to have an affordable roof over their head.”

The city formed a housing task force to better understand the various influences in the housing market and guide the development of a housing strategy to support city action in addressing housing shortfalls.

Key areas identified so far for city involvement in the housing strategy include: considering density and diversity that fits the community; addressing rental housing needs; addressing non-market housing needs; supporting initiatives to combat homelessness; and encouraging partnerships, engaging with the community and communicating objectives and actions.

A Housing-at-a-Glance document has been prepared detailing community housing characteristics.

