Shuswap resident Angela Hoover discovered the hot, smouldering remains of two campfires in the Fly Hills on Friday morning, May 31. (Angela Hoover photo)

Residents fume over abandoned campfires in Fly Hills

Abandoned or improperly extinguished campfires can result in fines

Shuswap residents are fuming after a photo of a smouldering, unattended campfire in the Fly Hills was shared on social media.

Angela Hoover says she was in the Fly Hills Friday morning, May 31, when she found two abandoned campfires, smouldering and still very hot. Hoover said she poured what little water she had on them to put them out. She also took a photo and shared her frustration on Facebook.

“What are people not getting?” asked Hoover.

While campfires are still permitted in the Kamloops Fire Centre, BC Wildfire Regulation states they cannot be left unattended until they are completely extinguished and cool to the touch. And when a campfire is burning, there needs to be access to eight litres of water or a shovel the entire time it is lit.

Under the B.C. Wildfire Act, non-industrial open fires cannot be lit within one kilometre of forest land or grass land.

“I think it’s really important that we highlight to the public that this is illegal and that we do need to be very careful with our fires – particularly with the weather that we’ve been having, we don’t need wildfires,” commented Sgt. Jeff Hanratty with the B.C. Conservation Officer Service for the North Okanagan Zone.

Abandoning a campfire that hasn’t been properly extinguished is subject to a number of fines under the Wildfire Act, the highest being $1,150 for ‘light, fuel or use fire against regulations.’

Hanratty said his office is already working on a couple of files involving abandoned campfires.

“We’ll have some officers out this weekend – we will be doing patrols and that is one of the things which is within our mandate…”

Read more: New fire burning east of Sicamous

Read more: Update: Firefighters give immense effort to contain Two Mile blaze

Read more: Sicamous RCMP say emergency flares used prior to Two Mile fire

Anyone who finds an abandoned campfire that hasn’t been properly extinguished is encouraged to call the RAPP line (Report All Poachers and Polluters) at 1-877-952-7277. Wildfires can be reported by calling *5555 or 1-800-663-5555.

“If it remains within a campfire, it’s more of an investigation of the offence and that comes to us,” said Hanratty.

@SalmonArm
newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Wildfire surges in size, forces more people out of their homes in northern Alberta
Next story
Tofino’s ‘Mushroom Man’ wins Top Chef Canada Season 7

Just Posted

Residents fuming over abandoned campfires in Fly Hills

Abandoned or improperly extinguished campfires can result in fines

New fire burning east of Sicamous

Blaze out of control in upper elevations near Malakwa

Alberta company proposes expanded bus service in Shuswap

Ebus applying to include Salmon Arm, Chase, Enderby and Armstrong in new route

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: hazy and hot weekend starts up

Environment Canada forecasts highs of 30 C Friday, risk of thunderstorm in some parts of Okanagan

Update: Firefighters give immense effort to contain Two Mile blaze

Cause of fire not yet determined but emergency flares were fired nearby

Fashion Fridays: A day in the life of a celebrity stylist

Kim XO keeps you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media network

Semi-trailer flips on Highway 5A south of Kamloops

DriveBC says the highway is down to single-lane traffic near Beresford Road

Late Okanagan philanthropist to be honoured with posthumous appointment to Order of British Columbia

Penticton’s David E. Kampe was recommended by the advisory committee before his passing on May 8

Okanagan Mainline Amateur Hockey Association volunteers recognized

Adult Volunteer of the Year awards and scholarship given to standouts in the association

Summerland students to participate in blood drive

High school students will attend clinic in Penticton on June 13

Spike in grey whale deaths on West Coast prompts investigation

Seventy whales found on U.S. territory from California to Alaska, five more on B.C. coast

Nisga’a Nation seeks gag order against employee making ‘malicious’ claims

IT manager Andre Cardinal goes to Facebook, promises to “educate” members

$40M to upgrade B.C. First Nations’ addiction and mental health treatment centres

Two new centres to be built, expanded care and renovations to existing facilities planned

Haida artist gets new oncologist appointment in Abbotsford after media attention

Carol Young was told she had a month to live without treatment, but couldn’t get in to see doctor

Most Read