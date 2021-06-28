Salmon Arm residents gather by a large willow at McGuire Lake on Friday, June 25 to receive information and an ornamental candle for a vigil walk held by the Shuswap Immigrant Services Society to honour the victims of the targeted killing of a Muslim family in London, Ont. on June 6, 2021 and to stand against racism and hate. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Residents in Salmon Arm pause to reflect on Muslim family killed in Ontario

Shuswap Immigrant Services Society holds walking vigil to counter racism and hatred

“Love us when we aren’t athletes,

when we don’t bake cakes

when we don’t offer our homes, or free taxi rides after the event,

When we’re wretched, suicidal, naked and contributing nothing

Love us then

Because if you need me to prove my humanity

I’m not the one that’s not human.”

This poem entitled, This is not a Humanizing Poem, written by Suhaiymah Manzoor-Khan, was one of several displayed around McGuire Lake on June 25.

The poems were part of a vigil held by Shuswap Immigrant Services Society to stand up against racism and hate, while paying respect to those who were killed and to those impacted by the June 6 attack on a Muslim family in London, Ont.

Along with carrying ornamental candles as they walked around the lake in the lengthening shadows, participants stopped to read the writings along the way. They also had the opportunity to write a message on small flags that were hung along one side of the lake.

Shuswap Immigrant Services Society is a member of Resilience BC’s Anti-Racism Network.

The society states on its anti-racism material that it is committed to “building an inclusive community where everyone is accepted, respected, free from violence and fear, and able to thrive, regardless of race, colour, cultural background, religion, age, sex, gender identity, sexual/affectional orientation, or level of ability.”

Residents walk around McGuire Lake on Friday, June 25 as part of a vigil held by the Shuswap Immigrant Services Society. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Participants in the vigil at McGuire Lake on June 25, 2021 stop to read a poem posted for contemplation. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

This was one of the poems posted for participants to read in a walking vigil held by the Shuswap Immigrant Services Society on Friday, June 25. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

A vigil held by the Shuswap Immigrant Services Society on Friday, June 25 to stand up against racism and hate, included a walk around Salmon Arm’s McGuire Lake where poems were posted on trees for contemplation. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

Following the walk around McGuire Lake on June 25, many people attending the vigil wrote messages and thoughts on little flags which were hung beside the lake. (Martha Wickett - Salmon Arm Observer)

