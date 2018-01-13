Residents notice suspicious activity on 16th Street NE

Unfamiliar footprints lead neighbours to believe they were targeted for criminal activity

A resident of 16th Street NE said he found an unfamiliar set of footprints leading to the back door of his house on Jan. 13.-image credit: photo contributed.

Residents of 16th Street NE are concerned they were targeted by someone attempting to enter their homes and vehicles earlier today.

A resident of the area who wished to remain anonymous said an unfamiliar set of footprints in the fresh snow ran up his driveway to the back door of his house. His next door neighbour’s property had similar footprints.

Other neighbours told him they had reason to believe someone may have attempted to enter their homes and vehicles.

The concerned resident said the intruder crossed his property sometime between 7 and 10 a.m. while he was away.

The RCMP have been notified about the suspicious footprints.