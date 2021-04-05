The City of Salmon Arm is seeking public input on three proposed options to address stabilization concerns along Lakeshore Road between 10th Avenue and 20th Avenue. A 2017 geotechnical report identified the section as being at medium or high risk to public safety and of catastrophic failure. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

The City of Salmon Arm is seeking public input on three proposed options to address stabilization concerns along Lakeshore Road between 10th Avenue and 20th Avenue. A 2017 geotechnical report identified the section as being at medium or high risk to public safety and of catastrophic failure. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Residents of unstable, well-used Salmon Arm road suggest closure option

Lakeshore Road petition prioritizes use by locals, city collecting public input

A Lakeshore Road resident of 48 years, Reid Fowler has his own idea for addressing an unstable section of this route well used by vehicle traffic going in and out of town.

“I probably know more about this little stretch than just about anybody else. I think I’m a long-term resident now,” laughed Fowler, a retired professional engineer, as he walked down his driveway towards the busy Lakeshore Road. His home is just south of 17th Avenue NE, in a portion between 10th and 20th identified in a 2017 geotechnical report as being medium to high risk in the short term, both to public safety and of catastrophic failure.

After carefully making his way across the road, lined like a Jackson Pollock painting with asphalt crack sealer, he pointed out sections beyond the wood and metal barrier lining the shoulder where parts of the steep embankment leading down to the railway tracks appear to be eroding.

It’s 3 p.m. and traffic would give any pedestrian cause for concern.

“It’s a hell of a thing to ask people to walk along here without a sidewalk, so any option that does not provide a sidewalk to me is utterly irresponsible,” said Fowler, referring to one of three options the city has proposed to stabilize the road. The option Fowler referred to would have traffic continue flowing both ways without a sidewalk/multi-use pathway. Referred to as option 3, this proposal comes with an estimated cost of $1.8 million. Option 1 involves maintaining two-lane traffic and adding a multi-use lane ($2.1 million), while option 2 would result in a one-way street for southbound traffic, with the multi-use lane ($1.5 million).

Residents have until April 7 to complete a questionnaire on the three options on the city’s website.

Read more: Salmon Arm citizens asked to help council decide Lakeshore’s fate

Read more: City of Salmon Arm to find best way to remedy Lakeshore Drive slippage

Read more: City wants input on fixing unstable slopes on Salmon Arm’s Lakeshore Road

Fowler suspected the work needed to provide lasting stabilization would require more than the $2.1 million of option 1. He suggested a fourth option that he believes would cost substantially less: placing a gate across the troublesome section of that would essentially restrict the road’s use to local traffic, cyclists and pedestrians. He said it could be open in during winter so Lakeshore Road residents wouldn’t have to drive down 2oth Avenue NE.

Several doors down, neighbour Ellen Murray waved Fowler over. A resident of Lakeshore Road for 35 years, Murray recalled a time 31 years ago when the city, then a district, acquired a portion of her property as well as neighbouring properties for a right of way, with the promise of a sidewalk that never came to fruition.

“At this stage of the game I don’t think they ever intended to build it,” commented Fowler. “That’s why option three, which is a super highway with no sidewalk, is unacceptable.”

Murray petitioned her neighbours on the current options. The majority, however, signed in favour of an option similar to what Fowler proposed: closing Lakeshore Road to local traffic only. In a letter to the city accompanying the petition, Murray said none of the city’s proposed options appear to offer a long-term solution to the ongoing stability and erosion concerns, while traffic volumes appear to be increasing.

As an alternative, Murray suggested keeping Lakeshore Road a two-way route for locals, and one way for all other vehicle traffic. She argued tax dollars are better spent on fixing the problems of slippage and erosion along Lakeshore, and enhancing alternative traffic routes for residents of subdivisions to the north who utilize the route.

Reflecting on the steady traffic zipping by, Fowler noted how in the mid-1970s his kids used to set up a Kool-Aid stand in front of their home. Now he worries for his neighbours who have to walk down road to collect their mail from the mailbox.

“I prefer walking on the other side because I can jump over the edge if I need to,” said Fowler.

lachlan@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

General

#Salmon Arm

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Longtime Lakeshore Road residents Reid Fowler and Ellen Murray stand in Murray’s driveway, pointing to a part of the unstable route of particular concern to them and their neighbours. The two would like to see traffic on the busy road reduced primarily to locals only. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Longtime Lakeshore Road residents Reid Fowler and Ellen Murray stand in Murray’s driveway, pointing to a part of the unstable route of particular concern to them and their neighbours. The two would like to see traffic on the busy road reduced primarily to locals only. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)

Previous story
B.C. reports 832 new COVID cases and five deaths as third wave continues
Next story
‘Selfish, arrogant’: Industry association blasts B.C. restaurants defying public health orders

Just Posted

As of March 30, 2021, 16 teachers in School District 83 had exhausted their sick day entitlement. According to the school district, district employees are no longer required to use op their sick day entitlement when ordered to self-isolate. (File photo)
School District 83 teachers, staff won’t lose sick days when required to self-isolate

North Okanagan-Shuswap school district to give employees option to work from home, take paid leave

Longtime Lakeshore Road residents Reid Fowler and Ellen Murray stand in Murray’s driveway, pointing to a part of the unstable route of particular concern to them and their neighbours. The two would like to see traffic on the busy road reduced primarily to locals only. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Residents of unstable, well-used Salmon Arm road suggest closure option

Lakeshore Road petition prioritizes use by locals, city collecting public input

A Vernon-North Okanagan RCMP officer will have a conduct hearing in June in regards to six allegations of breaching of the RCMP Code of Conduct. (File photo)
Vernon North Okanagan Mountie to face conduct hearing

Constable to appear on six allegations of RCMP Code of Conduct breach

West Kelowna Warriors forward Benjamin Woodhouse (26) fends off a check from Salmon Arm defenceman William Lavigne to beat goalie Owen Say during B.C. Hockey League pod action at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place Saturday, April 3. The Warriors edged the Gorillas 2-1. (Tami Quan Photography)
West Kelowna Warriors open BCHL pod play with win over Salmon Arm

Late goal from Carter Wilkie gives Warriors a 2-1 decision at Vernon’s Kal Tire Place

More than 700 people have signed a petition requesting tighter regulations on cigarette boats on Shuswap Lake. (Pixabay photo)
Shuswap group plans to monitor speed boat noise

Shuswap and Mara Lakes Decibel Coalition pursuing new regulations for Shuswap and Mara lakes

People walk by a sign for a COVID-19 vaccination site in Montreal, Sunday, April 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Keep your guard up, Tam urges Canadians as COVID-19 disrupts Easter for second year

Several other politicians also sent out Easter messages paying tribute to front-line workers

(corduroy.kitsilano/Facebook)
Vancouver suspends businesses licences for 2 restaurants that flouted COVID rules

Both businesses continued with indoor dining despite public health orders

The Station Public House in Penticton announced April 4, 2021 that they will be closed temporarily due to COVID-19 exposure. (Google Maps)
Penticton pub closes due to COVID-19 exposure

The Station Public House will be closed for a ‘few days’

Look up! Do you know the fellow at the railway crossing? The year is 1977. Email the archives@salmonarmmusuem.org with your answer. Image courtesy the Observer collection, Archives Room at R.J. Haney Heritage Village.
Shuswap history in pictures: Railway crossing

Do you know who this is?

Vernon Winter Carnival directors announce Carnival of the Wild West as the 2021 theme. The Carnival is holding its 2021 annual general meeting via Zoom April 27. (Morning Star - file photo)
Vernon Winter Carnival looks at success overcoming COVID-19

Meeting to be held via Zoom on Tuesday, April 27; new society members sought

A COVID-19 exposure has been reported at Mission Hill Elementary school in Vernon April 2. (File photo)
COVID-19 exposure at Vernon elementary school

Interior Health contacting families who may be affected

Const. Michael Rampone, a member of the Penticton RCMP Indigenous Policing Services (IPS) section had the honour of meeting nine-year-old Summer-Paige, who is arguably not only the BC RCMP’s youngest, but most inspirational recruiter.
BC RCMP’s youngest recruiter inspires South Okanagan officers

Summer-Paige presented to her class about how to become a police officer

A server clears a table on a patio at a restaurant, in Vancouver, on Friday, April 2, 2021. B.C. has banned indoor dining at restaurants and bars as part of a three-week measure to curb the spread of COVID-19 amid growing concern about the spread of COVID-19 variants. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. residents 2nd happiest with provincial response, despite uptick in COVID cases: poll

British Columbians most likely to get the vaccine when it is offered to them

Kangaroo Creek Farm will open on April 29 for the season. (Kangaroo Creek Farm/Facebook)
Kelowna kangaroo farm to reopen later this month

Kangaroo Creek Farm is opening for the season on April 29

Most Read