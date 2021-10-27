Residents offered chance to learn the Secwépemc language

Six-week course from Thompson Okanagan Regional District allows learning at home, own pace

Colouring pages, crosswords and bingo will be some of the printable activities used in the six-week Secwépemc language course being offered by the Thompson Nicola Regional District. (File photo)

You’re invited to learn Secwepemctsin, the Secwépemc language, from the comfort of your own home and at your own pace.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library and Secwepemctsin Family Home Kits are partnering to offer Secwepemctsin Words of the Week.

According to a news release, the self-paced virtual, six-week program is designed to help beginners learn Secwepemctsin vocabulary through sound, by watching videos and playing games. Each week will also feature printable activities including colouring pages, crosswords and bingo. Themes include numbers, colours, family, animals, clothing and daily objects.

By completing weekly activities, participants are entered for a chance to win prizes.

Although the course started Oct. 26, organizers welcome anyone now as they can easily catch up.

Each Tuesday an email will go out with the words and a link to the online resource, but once a person receives the email they can go into previous weeks.

Full details and sign-up for Secwepemctsin Words of the Week are found at: https://www.tnrl.ca/program/secwepemctsin-words-of-the-week/2021-10-26/.

