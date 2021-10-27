Colouring pages, crosswords and bingo will be some of the printable activities used in the six-week Secwépemc language course being offered by the Thompson Nicola Regional District. (File photo)

Colouring pages, crosswords and bingo will be some of the printable activities used in the six-week Secwépemc language course being offered by the Thompson Nicola Regional District. (File photo)

Residents offered chance to learn the Secwépemc language

Six-week course from Thompson Okanagan Regional District allows learning at home, own pace

You’re invited to learn Secwepemctsin, the Secwépemc language, from the comfort of your own home and at your own pace.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional Library and Secwepemctsin Family Home Kits are partnering to offer Secwepemctsin Words of the Week.

According to a news release, the self-paced virtual, six-week program is designed to help beginners learn Secwepemctsin vocabulary through sound, by watching videos and playing games. Each week will also feature printable activities including colouring pages, crosswords and bingo. Themes include numbers, colours, family, animals, clothing and daily objects.

By completing weekly activities, participants are entered for a chance to win prizes.

Although the course started Oct. 26, organizers welcome anyone now as they can easily catch up.

Each Tuesday an email will go out with the words and a link to the online resource, but once a person receives the email they can go into previous weeks.

Full details and sign-up for Secwepemctsin Words of the Week are found at: https://www.tnrl.ca/program/secwepemctsin-words-of-the-week/2021-10-26/.

Read more: Chief Atahm immersion school celebrates milestone expansion to Grade 10

Read more: Residential school survivor devotes decades to preserving Secwépemc language



newsroom@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First NationsShuswap

Previous story
Users sweating the details, no vaccine cards required for B.C. steam rooms, saunas
Next story
RCMP respond to several break and enters in downtown Salmon Arm

Just Posted

The second development phase of a proposed Hemkund Developments project would see the existing building at 534 Main St., Sicamous, be transformed to host food and beverage businesses. (Zachary Roman-Eagle Valley News)
Sicamous chamber, residents fear fast food franchise development would hurt district

Fire truck (File photo)
UPDATE: No entrapment in tipped semi north of Vernon

A Grade 5 class at Hillcrest Elementary School was asked to self-monitor on Oct. 26, after Interior Health reported COVID-19 exposures may have occurred between Oct. 12-14. (File photo)
COVID-19: Grade 5 class at Salmon Arm elementary asked to self-monitor

The view from the top of the Apex Mountain Ski Resort slopes on Oct. 27. (Apex Mountain webcam)
Early signs of winter at Okanagan ski slopes