Residents return home after mudslide in Vernon

The precautionary evacuation was lifted Monday afternoon before 3 p.m. for residents of six townhomes that were affected by a small mudslide Saturday afternoon.

Vernon Fire Rescue Services (VFRS) responded to calls of water and sliding mud in the 900-block of Mount Robson Place shortly after 2 p.m. on Saturday.

“As a precaution, six townhome units were evacuated,” said Fire Chief David Lind. “There were no injuries reported due to the slide and no structures were immediately involved. The residents have received assistance from Emergency Support Services and have been provided food and accommodations for the night.”

“According to the engineer’s report, the topsoil on the hillside became saturated when a large amount of snow melted very quickly. This caused the slide,” Vernon Fire Chief David Lind said.

“The engineer has completed a comprehensive assessment of the area and a series of mitigation measures were recommended to the strata developer in order to direct any future mud flows away from the buildings and improve hillside drainage.”

The fire department confirmed the developer has since put these measures into place and the geotechnical engineer has deemed the site stable and safe for residents to return.

“There is a possibility some topsoil may still run down the slope and need to be cleaned up,” Chief Lind said, “but with confirmation that the site is safe, the precautionary evacuation has been lifted.”

Residents affected by the evacuation received support from Emergency Support Services (ESS).

