Residents unharmed in second alarm Penticton house fire

Heavy black smoke was seen coming from the back of the Alexander Street home Wednesday night

A house fire that sent smoke billowing through a Penticton neighbourhood Wednesday, April 21, 2021 was extinguished before any irreversible damage was done. (Facebook photo)

A house fire that sent smoke billowing through a Penticton neighbourhood Wednesday (April 21) night was extinguished by fire crews before any irreversible damage could be done.

Two fire engines arrived at the home on Alexander Avenue and Lakeview Street at about 9:20 p.m. Wednesday to find heavy black smoke coming from the back of the house, said Penticton fire chief Larry Watkinson.

The two residents were quickly evacuated from the second alarm fire without suffering any injuries except for some minor inhalation.

Fire crews were able to contain the fire to the basement, but the upper level of the house suffered some smoke damage.

The two residents will be displaced from their home for the time being but will be able to move back into the house after the damage is repaired.

“There was pretty heavy smoke and water damage, the residents won’t be going back there anytime soon,” said Watkinson.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Penticton Fire Department.

Watkinson also reminded of the importance of checking smoke alarms monthly and making sure to fresh batteries in them.

