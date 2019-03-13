Resolution calls for gas price regulation

District of Sicamous resolution, to be presented this spring, claims B.C. prices are too high

Council members in the District of Sicamous believe gas prices are too high.

That’s the reason behind a resolution the district plans to present at the 2019 Southern Interior Local Government Association convention in Penticton this spring.

Sicamous council endorsed a resolution on gas prices in late February and has since sent a copy of the resolution to other communities for support. A copy of the resolution was included in the Summerland council agenda package on March 11.

The resolution is asking that SILGA petition the province to regulate fuel costs in B.C. to better be in line with costs across Canada.

According to the resolution, the difference between all fuel taxes collected Alberta and B.C. is just 2.5 cents per litre, but the difference at the pump is much more noticeable.

The pump prices mentioned in the resolution are an average of 94 cents a litre in Alberta and $1.24 a litre in British Columbia, a difference of 30 cents per litre.

