(Stock photo)

Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice offers service for patients

The South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice is urging residents to continue with their regular health care appointments during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Care is still available at family medicine and walk-in clinics, with patients being booked for telephone, video and in-person appointments where approriate.

Information on virtual care is available online at Pathways, www.pathwaysbcvirtualcare.ca.

READ ALSO: Appointments available at Summerland after hours clinic

READ ALSO: COVID-19: South Okanagan physician community seeking PPE donations

Visit the website and type in a health provider’s name to find up-to-date information such as any new hours, special instructions about by-phone or video appointments, and other resources.

Patients can also link to this directory by visiting the SOS Division of Family Practice website: https://www.divisionsbc.ca/south-okanagan-similkameen.

“We want to make it as easy as possible for patients to continue to book appointments, and get support and treatment for medical concerns – whether this has to do with COVID-like symptoms or not,” said Dr. Tim Phillips, South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice physician lead.

“This pandemic is not going away tomorrow, so please don’t put off visiting your family doctor for regular care.”

Walk-in clinics, such as Penticton’s Apple Plaza and Peach City Medical, are open and readily available to provide care for patients who are without a family doctor or nurse practitioner, or who need same day care.

Visit the virtual care directory for more information about these locations.

“It’s very important to continue seeing your family doctor for ongoing care especially if you have long- term or chronic conditions,” said Dr. Kathleen Ross, president of Doctors of BC. “Family doctors know their patients best and understand their patients’ medical histories and needs.”

Patients can register on a primary care provider waitlist on the South Okanagan Division of Family Practice Patient Attachment List at https://www.divisionsbc.ca/south-okanagan-similkameen.

In the past year, more than 3,600 patients in the region have been connected to new family physicians and nurse practitioners and to those already practicing in the community.

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Health

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend
Next story
COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

Just Posted

Letters of gratitude: South Canoe Elementary students give thanks to essential workers

Grade 2/3 students write to health-care workers, truck drivers, cashiers and others

Interior Health gives go ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

Salmon Arm dealership shows appreciation to hospital staff

Jacobson Ford drops off donation of 200 face shields to Shuswap Lake General Hospital

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

Popular Margaret Falls Trail remains closed along with some North and South Shuswap parks

Although many parks opened for day use on May 14, people are urged to keep physical distancing

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

Shuswap potter returns to kiln to create 500 bowls for food bank

Mud, Sweat and Tears’ Bruce Nyeste thrilled by successful sale of initial run

COVID-19: RDOS reopens outdoor tennis, pickleball, basketball courts

Public playgrounds and indoor courts within the RDOS remain closed

COVID-19: Ironman Canada race in Penticton postponed to 2021

The race is instead set to take place Aug. 29, 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Resources available to connect with doctors during COVID-19 pandemic

South Okanagan Similkameen Division of Family Practice offers service for patients

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

COVID-19: ‘We’re not done yet,’ Vernon mayor says ahead of long weekend

Keep distance, follow provincial directives, stay and support local over Victoria Day holiday

Community Foundation of South Okanagan Similkameen provides 10 bursaries

Financial aid available to those who have graduated in region within past five years

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

Most Read