Motorists planning to travel the Coquihalla Highway today should consider taking a bathroom break in Hope or Merritt, as the mid-way washrooms along the highway are closed due to a power outage.

The power outage is impacting roughly 190 customers in the area near Brookmere, according to BC Hydro, and crews are on site.

DriveBC said the next update is expected at noon.

